PNG’s Litestyle ropes in Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador; eyes 50 stores by FY28

New Delhi: Litestyle by PNG, the contemporary lightweight fine jewellery brand from PNG Jewellers, has appointed Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador as it steps up expansion plans and sharpens its push to connect with younger jewellery consumers.

The association is positioned as a bridge between PNG Jewellers’ legacy customer base and future buyers. The company said while PNG has been a trusted name across generations for nearly two centuries, Litestyle has been created with a modern retail format, contemporary design language and an omnichannel experience to stay relevant with the next generation.

“Litestyle by PNG is a conscious and long-term effort to bridge our existing customers with future customers. While PNG has earned trust across generations, it is equally important for us to stay relevant to the way younger consumers think, shop and express themselves today. Litestyle has been created as a modern retail format with a strong omnichannel presence, designed around everyday moments rather than only traditional occasions. This is not a short-term style initiative, but a serious business vertical under the PNG umbrella, with dedicated focus on merchandising, planning, marketing and digital platforms. The encouraging response to our pilot stores has given us confidence to scale the brand in a structured manner across key markets,” said Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers.

Sara Tendulkar’s “natural elegance”, modern outlook and digital following were cited as reasons for the partnership. The company pointed to her Instagram following of over 8.9 million and said her preference for clean silhouettes, minimal embellishment and comfort-led fashion aligns with Litestyle’s design ethos.

“Litestyle reflects a sense of ease and individuality that feels very natural to me. The jewellery is light, thoughtful and designed for everyday life, which makes this partnership genuinely exciting,” Sara Tendulkar said.

Hemant Chaavan, Head Marketing and E-commerce, Litestyle by PNG, said, “Sara represents the mindset of the young woman Litestyle is created for, confident, modern and expressive in her own way. Her ability to connect organically with younger audiences strengthens Litestyle’s ambition to become a preferred jewellery destination for future consumers who value design, ease and authenticity.”

Under the two-year association, Tendulkar will feature in brand and collection campaigns, participate in digital initiatives and media interactions, attend store launches and also serve as a style muse for select collections. The partnership begins in December 2025, with collections featuring Sara planned for launch from March 2026 onwards.

Litestyle by PNG operates as a distinct business vertical under the PNG umbrella and targets women buying jewellery beyond traditional or festive occasions, including self-purchase, gifting and everyday wear. The brand said it is following an omnichannel approach that integrates physical stores, digital platforms and content-led engagement.

Following what it described as an encouraging response from pilot stores in Pune and Goa, Litestyle said it is now set for structured expansion. The brand plans to scale to around 50 stores by FY 2028 through a mix of company-owned and franchise-owned formats, backed by an online store and app. The initial phase will focus on Maharashtra, followed by other markets across India.