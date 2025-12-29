HistoryTV18 takes #RoadTrippinWithRocky to NCR in Season 15

New Delhi: HistoryTV18 has announced Season 15 of its digital-first property #RoadTrippinWithRocky, taking chef and host Rocky Singh on a four-day food trail across the National Capital Region from December 27 to December 30, 2025.

The new season begins in Noida, where Rocky’s itinerary includes a stop at Jain Tikki Wala in Sector 27, followed by a visit to Social. The trail then moves to Faridabad, with the show promising a lineup of local favourites.

In Gurugram, Rocky is set to sample a vegetarian meal, followed by a carnivore spread at The Pit, before closing the day with Thai flavours at Banng, the channel said.

The season wraps up in Delhi with a mix of roadside falahar and fine-dining, positioned as a curated list of must-visit spots for food lovers. Viewers can follow the episodes and updates on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky’s social media handles across YouTube, X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook.

HistoryTV18 said the #RoadTrippin franchise has grown into one of its strongest digital properties, driven by a travel-meets-food format built for social consumption. The network said the show’s blend of humour, spontaneity and a conversational tone has helped it build a loyal audience across seasons.

The channel said the digital property has clocked over 2 billion impressions and more than 550 million video views so far, underlining the scale of the franchise across social platforms.