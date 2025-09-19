Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 19, 2025

- Sep 19, 2025 11:57 IST
FMCG majors slash prices on soaps, shampoos, diapers, and more as GST cuts kick in
Firms such as Procter & Gamble, Emami and HUL have come up with new price lists, which have been communicated to their respective distributors and consumers through their respective websites.
- Sep 19, 2025 11:56 IST
Ambuja files lawsuit against JSW Cement in Delhi High Court
Ambuja argues that JSW's use of the name 'Jal Kavach' and related packaging mirrors its own 'Kawach' brand, creating potential consumer confusion in the cement market.
- Sep 19, 2025 11:55 IST
T.T. Venkatesh of TTK Prestige passes away
Venkatesh held a 14% stake in T.T. Krishnamachari & Co., the promoter firm of TTK Prestige, which owns over 8.27 crore shares representing 60.44% of total equity.
- Sep 19, 2025 11:23 IST
Star Sports DNA at play as ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta passes first stress test
Several broadcast executives privately praised the former broadcast executive's "process-first" stance because it preserved the tournament's commercial spine.
- Sep 19, 2025 10:58 IST
Is creativity losing the battle to paid media?
Skippable ads, short attention spans, and paid-first algorithms have made it harder for creativity alone to make an impact, favouring budgets over ideas.
- Sep 19, 2025 10:22 IST
Pernod Ricard India appoints Debasree Dasgupta as CMO
Dasgupta will step into the role after serving as Global Vice-President for Absolut since 2023.
- Sep 19, 2025 10:14 IST
Why ad agencies in India are racing into consulting and if they are built for it
Consulting promises bigger budgets and influence, yet agencies face the test of building new skills while protecting what makes them unique.
- Sep 19, 2025 09:19 IST
Rabindra Narayan launches GTC Network after stepping down from PTC
GTC Network, short for Galactic Television & Communications, was incorporated on August 24, 2025, in Amritsar, Punjab.
- Sep 19, 2025 09:12 IST
Govt eases GST compliance, scraps mandatory ads and relabelling on price revisions
New circular makes newspaper notices optional and relabelling voluntary, giving FMCG and pharma firms flexibility ahead of September 22 GST rate cuts.
- Sep 19, 2025 09:07 IST
Government to notify DPDP Act rules by September 28, says Vaishnaw
India's first comprehensive data privacy framework set to take effect after two-year wait; rules detail consent, breach reporting and penalties up to Rs 250 crore.
- Sep 19, 2025 09:04 IST
Delhi court quashes order directing journalists to remove Adani content
Civil judge should have provided opportunity to defendants, notes district court, pointing to lapses under Civil Procedure Code.
- Sep 19, 2025 09:02 IST
Sebi gives Adani clean chit on Hindenburg claims; he demands apology
Sebi issued detailed orders stating that the allegations of insider trading, market manipulation, and violations of public shareholding norms were found to be unsubstantiated.
