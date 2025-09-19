0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 19, 2025

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Sep 19, 2025 11:57 IST

    FMCG majors slash prices on soaps, shampoos, diapers, and more as GST cuts kick in

    Firms such as Procter & Gamble, Emami and HUL have come up with new price lists, which have been communicated to their respective distributors and consumers through their respective websites. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 11:56 IST

    Ambuja files lawsuit against JSW Cement in Delhi High Court

    Ambuja argues that JSW’s use of the name ‘Jal Kavach’ and related packaging mirrors its own ‘Kawach’ brand, creating potential consumer confusion in the cement market. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 11:55 IST

    T.T. Venkatesh of TTK Prestige passes away

    Venkatesh held a 14% stake in T.T. Krishnamachari & Co., the promoter firm of TTK Prestige, which owns over 8.27 crore shares representing 60.44% of total equity. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 11:23 IST

    Star Sports DNA at play as ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta passes first stress test

     

    Sanjog Gupta
    Several broadcast executives privately praised the former broadcast executive's “process-first” stance because it preserved the tournament’s commercial spine. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 10:58 IST

    Is creativity losing the battle to paid media?

    Skippable ads, short attention spans, and paid-first algorithms have made it harder for creativity alone to make an impact, favouring budgets over ideas. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 10:22 IST

    Pernod Ricard India appoints Debasree Dasgupta as CMO

     

    Debasree-Dasgupta
    Dasgupta will step into the role after serving as Global Vice-President for Absolut since 2023. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 10:14 IST

    Why ad agencies in India are racing into consulting and if they are built for it

    Consulting promises bigger budgets and influence, yet agencies face the test of building new skills while protecting what makes them unique. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 09:19 IST

    Rabindra Narayan launches GTC Network after stepping down from PTC

     

    Rabindra Narayan
    GTC Network, short for Galactic Television & Communications, was incorporated on August 24, 2025, in Amritsar, Punjab. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 09:12 IST

    Govt eases GST compliance, scraps mandatory ads and relabelling on price revisions

    New circular makes newspaper notices optional and relabelling voluntary, giving FMCG and pharma firms flexibility ahead of September 22 GST rate cuts. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 09:07 IST

    Government to notify DPDP Act rules by September 28, says Vaishnaw

    India’s first comprehensive data privacy framework set to take effect after two-year wait; rules detail consent, breach reporting and penalties up to Rs 250 crore. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 09:04 IST

    Delhi court quashes order directing journalists to remove Adani content

    Civil judge should have provided opportunity to defendants, notes district court, pointing to lapses under Civil Procedure Code. Read more...



  • Sep 19, 2025 09:02 IST

    Sebi gives Adani clean chit on Hindenburg claims; he demands apology

    Gautam Adani

    Sebi issued detailed orders stating that the allegations of insider trading, market manipulation, and violations of public shareholding norms were found to be unsubstantiated. Read more...



