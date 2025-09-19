Ambuja files lawsuit against JSW Cement in Delhi High Court

New Delhi: A trademark dispute has surfaced between Adani-owned Ambuja Cements and JSW Cement, with Ambuja alleging that its rival has infringed on its “Kawach” brand by introducing a competing product under the name “Jal Kavach”.

According to the report, Ambuja has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction to restrain JSW from using the name, withdrawal of JSW’s trademark application, and damages. The company contends that it registered the “Ambuja Kawach” trademark in 2019 and has used it since 2020 for its water-repellent cement.

The case was heard by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who issued summons to JSW Cement and its subsidiary JSW IP Holdings. The court has referred the matter to mediation, but scheduled hearings to continue on October 15, if a settlement is not reached.

Ambuja has argued that JSW’s “Jal Kavach” is deceptively similar to its own brand, as “Kavach” is the distinctive element of the mark. It has further alleged that JSW’s product packaging, design layout, and descriptive terms resemble its own branding, which could mislead consumers.

JSW Cement entered the water-repellent cement segment in 2025 with “Jal Kavach” and “Waterguard”, introducing the products in West Bengal and Bihar. Ambuja Kawach, launched in 2020, is currently sold across 17 states.