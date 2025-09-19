T.T. Venkatesh of TTK Prestige passes away

New Delhi: T.T. Venkatesh, a key member of the promoter and promoter group of TTK Prestige, passed away on September 17, 2025.

Venkatesh was also a partner in M/s T.T. KrishnamacIndian promotershari & Co., where he held a 14% stake. The company, a promoter of TTK Prestige, owns 8,27,67,238 equity shares, representing 60.44 per cent of the total shareholding.

In an official statement, the company expressed its condolences, saying: "His sudden and unexpected passing is an irreparable loss to the Company. All the Directors and employees convey their deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to his family."

Last year, TTK Prestige announced the appointment of Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as Managing Director. Vijayaraghavan, who earlier served as Chief Executive Officer, succeeded Chandru Kalro. Before joining TTK Prestige, he had held senior leadership roles at Cavinkare and Airtel.