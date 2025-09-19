Are advertising agencies in India really built to offer consulting services?

New Delhi: Consulting has long enjoyed boardroom access, premium fees and the aura of strategy over execution. Traditionally, consulting giants like the Big Four bought creative shops to add marketing muscle. Now, the tide has shifted.

Agencies such as Ogilvy, Havas, Dentsu, Lowe Lintas and Publicis are moving upstream, launching standalone consultancy arms to claim a seat at the C-suite. The reversal is striking: once consultants bought creativity to get closer to consumers; today, agencies are selling consulting to get closer to decision-makers.

The lure is obvious, i.e., higher-value work and deeper client influence. But hurdles remain. Consulting economics is tough inside agencies; talent is expensive, and clients can be sceptical. Still, agencies see consulting not as a rival to the Big Four but as a survival tool in an industry squeezed by thin margins and procurement pressures.

Why are agencies getting into consulting?

Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, explained that while a new revenue stream is quite an obvious reason, the real picture is slightly different. “More than the money, consulting is a good way for agencies to get seats at the right table,” Sinha told BestMediaInfo.com.

According to the IPG Mediabrands India honcho, agencies are able to do their best work when they have strong communication mediums with the leadership or the senior management of an organisation. With agencies offering consulting services to their clients, it opens up access to the leadership of the brand, and hence, they have a better understanding of their needs.

Harsha Razdan

Consulting by agencies is not a novel phenomenon. As Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu explained, “Agencies, in many ways, started as semi-consultants; we were in the room with clients, understanding problems, shaping solutions, and then making them happen. Over time, we split ourselves into silos: media, creative, tech, and data. It made parts of us faster, but the whole slower. Now, we are bringing it all back together in one system that moves as fast as the market.”

For Ogilvy, consulting has proven to be a strong arm for the agency globally. In India, Ogilvy is starting out with the lessons learnt abroad and applying them in the Indian context.

Prem Narayan

Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India, explained why the company is making its move. “Globally, consulting has been a very strong arm for us. We had been thinking for a while about starting the same in India. I think there is an opportunity to go upstream and do deeper work with clients,” he told BestMediaInfo.com.

Prabhakar Mundkar

Ad veteran Prabhakar Mundkar, offering his view, said, “When agencies provide strategic planning services, it usually gets bundled into their overall offering, which means they never really get paid for strategy. The push to build consultancy arms within agencies is largely to create a model where they can charge for strategic inputs separately.”

Krishna Iyer

For Krishna Iyer, Director, Marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group, “agencies building a consulting arm is a survival strategy.” Iyer, who also oversees LinConsult, the brand consulting firm of the agency, was candid in highlighting the real challenge. He said, “The real test is whether they can make the economics work in a business model designed for creative firepower rather than consulting day rates.”

The revenue pie

Whether it is getting access to the C-suite or a survival strategy, agencies are clearly ambitious. And one of the forces fuelling this ambition is the revenue potential. But for all the ambition, industry veterans paint a telling picture.

Vivek Srivastava

According to Mundkar, the revenue share of the consulting arm of an agency in the overall structure is expected to be less than 10%. Chiming in, Vivek Srivastava, Founder and Managing Partner, Integrated Brand Heuristics, mentioned that the revenue share of consulting for a particular agency would not be more than 20% of their current revenue base.

Ogilvy’s Narayan also admitted that consulting will not account for much in the immediate future. “It will be low single digits to start with, maybe under 5%.” But the real benefit, according to Narayan, is the opportunities consulting will open in “building an upstream relationship with clients, which can open up opportunities across the spectrum of services Ogilvy offers.”

Industry perspectives collected by BestMediaInfo.com suggest that while consulting is being embraced with enthusiasm, the numbers point towards the service being an add-on rather than the core of their business.

Sandeep Goyal

As Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, put it, “I really don’t see ad agencies blossoming as consultancies. It is not in their DNA. Some agencies have global divisions, but one rarely hears of them winning projects against Bain or McKinsey. Most of the projects they are engaged in are low-value and peripheral. So, at best, it is an add-on, nothing more.”

Commenting on the subject matter, Mundkar said that agencies have grown accustomed to giving away strategy for free and often operate with a ‘client-is-king’ mindset. As a result, while firms like McKinsey know exactly how to price their services and protect their value, agencies might struggle with this discipline.

Dentsu claims to be an exception. Razdan, the conglomerate’s South Asia boss, said, “Consulting is now one of our fastest-growing revenue streams, sometimes the entry point, sometimes a multiplier for our creative, media, and CX work.”

Navigating talent town

If revenue raises doubts, talent deepens them. Everyone agrees that consulting skills come at a steep price. Iyer, putting things in perspective, said, “Consulting talent is expensive and agencies are not built to run on billable-hour economics. The only way to make it viable is to ensure that consulting thinking directly powers downstream work in creative, digital, media, or commerce.”

Iyer suggested building consulting skills from within, rather than drawing talent from outside. “A few consultants are attracted to the agility and creativity of agencies, but agencies cannot yet match consulting pay cheques.

Which is why building consulting skills from within, as we have done by identifying and growing internal talent, has paid off,” he told BestMediaInfo.com.

Mundkar highlighted the high-paying packages in the consulting industry. “The starting salaries in consulting are in the range of Rs 60 lakhs to 1 crore a year, which makes it almost impossible for agency economics to sustain that kind of talent. The current agency infrastructure is simply not equipped to afford the calibre of professionals that consulting demands,” he said.

“If you look at consulting firms, even fresh entrants command very high salaries, reflecting the value placed on strategic expertise. By contrast, agencies operate on much tighter margins and have historically relied on underpriced labour. Trying to build a consulting practice by repurposing existing agency talent doesn’t solve the problem either, because the work itself is not cheap, and without the right expertise, the output cannot compete with what established consulting firms deliver.”

Narayan acknowledged the challenge, saying, “Consultancy does not come cheap. But we are not competing with McKinsey or the Big Four. Our focus is consumer understanding and brand building, areas where we can do better than them.”

According to Rediffusion’s Goyal, consultancy and advertising are two different streams. “Just because agencies have strategy planners does not mean they can be considered consultants. At best, they are domain specialists who help shape better briefs. The reality is that most have never worked in marketing or sales themselves, which means they often lack the depth and real-world experience that true consulting requires,” he said.

The clientele

For agencies jumping on the consultancy bandwagon, the client dynamic is both an opportunity and a constraint. And then comes the scope question: what kind of consulting can agencies actually deliver?

Well, the fact of the matter is that not all consulting is up for grabs. Sinha was clear to mention that financial engineering and financial science are something that is out of the forte. Chiming in, Iyer stated that while clients and startups are showing demand, it is selective.

“When it comes to brand growth or consumer impact, companies look for partners who can bring upstream thinking to the table. But when the requirement is a 200-slide deck on operating models, the trust still rests with the legacy players in consulting,” said Iyer.

Putting his viewpoint candidly, Narayan said, “There are clear areas of expertise that advertising professionals bring to the table. For too long, many in the industry have been self-critical, questioning their relevance. But the truth is, there are things we do better than most.

We understand brands, often better than anyone else, and we’ve worked with them far longer, even as stints in today’s fast-changing world grow shorter. Our strength lies in our ability to be sensitive, empathetic, and attentive to consumers, to unearth insights and translate them into meaningful marketing solutions. Not across every aspect of marketing, but certainly in some critical ones.

And that’s perfectly fine. We don’t need to claim authority on everything. Pricing strategies or distribution models, for instance, are not our domain. But when it comes to brand-building and consumer connection, that’s where we truly excel.”

Razdan also chimed in, saying, “Today, we co-create missions with clients, whether it’s driving marketing transformation, rethinking media strategy, harnessing AI innovation, redesigning customer experiences, accelerating go-to-market plans, or even reshaping entire business models. The consulting insights we generate don’t stop at strategy; they flow directly into our creative, media, and CXM engines, carrying through seamlessly to execution.”

Mundkur added a final caution. “Unless agencies truly separate consulting as a specialist function, with independent leadership and revenue models, it will continue to be muddled with existing services,” he said.

Survival or strategy?

At its heart, the push by agencies into consulting is a story about survival, reinvention, and ambition. The shift towards consulting reflects a recognition that creativity alone cannot secure the future. Clients want more than campaigns; they want transformation. They want partners who can solve upstream challenges, not just execute downstream briefs.

For agencies, consulting offers a way to get closer to the decisions that matter, where real budgets are carved and long-term partnerships are forged. It is less about chasing consulting day rates and more about proving that brand understanding and consumer empathy can hold their own against financial models and operating frameworks.

But this journey is not without risk. Agencies must build new muscles, attract talent they have historically struggled to afford, and learn the discipline of pricing strategy as rigorously as they sell ideas. The danger lies in diluting what makes them unique while chasing what others already dominate.

And yet, therein lies the opportunity. Agencies will never out-McKinsey McKinsey nor out-Bain Bain. But they can out-human them. They can bring culture, creativity, and consumer truth to the strategy table. If consulting is about foresight and execution, then agencies, armed with empathy, agility, and imagination, might just redefine what consulting itself can mean in the years to come.