Pernod Ricard India appoints Debasree Dasgupta as CMO

New Delhi: Pernod Ricard India has named Debasree Dasgupta as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Head of Global Business Development, effective November 1, 2025.

Dasgupta, a 19-year marketing leader, will step into the role after serving as Global Vice-President for Absolut since 2023.

She has spent over three years at PepsiCo as Marketing Director for Beverages in the UK and Ireland, where she revitalised carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and RTD teas amid shifting health trends.

Before that, she honed her chops at Reckitt (formerly Reckitt Benckiser) and Unilever, leading multicultural teams in Asia and Europe on everything from hygiene products to personal care lines.

She began her career as a Brand Manager at Titan Company before moving to Unilever, where she rose to the position of Senior Brand Manager for Lakmé.

In July, William Grant & Sons announced Kartik Mohindra, formerly chief marketing officer and head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India, to assume the role of managing director for India, effective September 30.