Alok Saini, John Mathew, and Lyndon Louis join NYF Health Awards 2025 jury

New Delhi: The 2025 New York Festivals Health Awards, recognising innovation and excellence in healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical campaigns, has announced its Shortlist Jury for this year.

From India, the jury includes Alok Saini, Creative Manager at ZS Creative & Communications; John Mathew, Executive Vice President at McCann Health, an IPG Health Company; and Lyndon Louis, National Creative Director at Exicon Group. Their inclusion highlights the representation of Indian talent in shaping the evaluation of healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical communications at a global level.

The jury brings together creative professionals from 20 countries, representing global agency networks, independent shops, and leading brands, providing a wide-ranging perspective on this year’s entries. Jurors include representatives from McCann Worldgroup, VML, Publicis Groupe, The Bloc, Klick Health, Area23, Digitas Health, FCB Health, Grey Health, Eversana Intouch, 21Grams, Humancare, and Havas Lynx Group.

Championing diversity and creativity, the Shortlist Jury comprises men and women whose combined experience ensures that entries reflect inclusive, innovative, and impactful work in healthcare, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. Each submission is evaluated with detailed scrutiny and an understanding of effective health communications.

Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director of the NYF Health Awards, said: "I’m honored to welcome these award-winning health leaders to the 2025 Health Awards Shortlist Jury. With their global perspectives, fearless creativity and passion for advancing work in the healthcare space, they’ll help spotlight the most innovative and breakthrough work from around the world to make sure it is recognized and celebrated."

Entries shortlisted by the panel will progress to the trophy round, judged by the NYF Health Executive Jury in mid-November 2025 in New York City. Allison Ceraso, Chief Creative Officer at Digitas Health, will chair the Health & Wellness Executive Jury, while Kathleen Nanda, Chief Creative Officer at FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company, will chair the Pharma Executive Jury.

NYF Health has also launched a video series, In the Chair, featuring interviews with the Executive Jury Chairs, hosted by Aleisia Gibson Wright, President of GW Health Public Relations. Jennifer Vizina added: "We’re excited to spotlight Allison and Kathleen this year and give the industry a chance to hear these exceptional leaders’ insights and experiences directly from our Executive Jury Chairs."