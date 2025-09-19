Rabindra Narayan launches GTC Network after stepping down from PTC

New Delhi: Rabindra Narayan, the media veteran who until recently served as President and Managing Director of PTC Network, has launched his new venture, GTC Network.

GTC Network, short for Galactic Television & Communications, was incorporated on August 24, 2025, in Amritsar, Punjab. The company’s scope covers motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording, and music publishing activities.

In a LinkedIn post, Narayan also hinted at collaborating with newscasters and content creators to build what he called “the biggest Global Indian Creators’ Hub.” He has been posting about multiple hirings as he sets up the new company.

Narayan, 58, stepped down from PTC in late August after a long stint that saw him transform the network into a global platform for Punjabi voices. “Leading PTC has been more than a role; it’s been a mission to give Punjabi voices a global stage,” he wrote on September 16, when he rebranded his profile to reflect his new role as Managing Director and President of GTC Network. “I am excited to take this experience forward into a new venture focused on scale, innovation, and global outreach.”

His career journey began in theatre in the 1990s and later included leadership roles at Zee Punjabi and ETC Punjabi, where he became known for blending grassroots storytelling with advanced broadcast strategies.

According to sources, GTC Network is gearing up for a soft launch by Diwali, with its flagship offering expected to be an AI-curated Punjabi music festival series. The move comes at a time when the media industry is contending with the twin disruptions of cord-cutting and algorithm-driven distribution.