Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 9, 2026

- Mar 09, 2026 15:54 IST
MRSI hosts 7th Golden Key Awards recognising achievements in market research and insights
The event in Mumbai brought together industry leaders, researchers and brand professionals, with 14 awards and a Lifetime Achievement honour presented to B.V. Pradeep. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 15:28 IST
Star Jalsha launches Bigg Boss Bangla at Eden Gardens with Sourav Ganguly as host
The Bengali edition of the popular reality show, produced by EndemolShine India, will be hosted by former cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, bringing regional cultural resonance to the format. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 15:02 IST
Mathrubhumi and Kerala transport open readers’ corner at Ernakulam bus stand
The new corner at Ernakulam bus stand provides newspapers and publications to commuters throughout the day, reflecting Kerala’s long-standing reading culture. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 14:59 IST
Matrix names KATSEYE as global brand ambassador
Commenting on the appointment, Matrix said that KATSEYE would lead Matrix Moves, a 2026 global campaign exploring the relationship between hair and motion. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 14:56 IST
Lotus Herbals appoints Puja Singh as Assistant General Manager, Marketing
Singh will oversee marketing and brand operations across Lotus Herbals’ portfolio, including Lotus Makeup, Dermacy, and other skincare and personal care brands. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 14:53 IST
Liqvd Asia secures digital communications mandate for Woodland
The agency will oversee social media, influencer collaborations and digital storytelling as Woodland seeks to strengthen engagement with younger audiences. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 13:14 IST
Google India appoints Kanika Kalra as Director of Consumer Apps and Platforms Marketing
Kalra brings over two decades of experience across Unilever, McKinsey and Reckitt to oversee marketing for Google’s consumer apps and AI-powered platforms in India. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 12:03 IST
Business Today Golf 2025–26 event concludes with finale in Mumbai
The 26th edition of the corporate golf event concluded in Mumbai on March 6, 2026 after rounds across seven cities, bringing together executives and industry leaders on the green. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 11:46 IST
News TV ratings paused as govt faces questions over regulatory failure
The decision to halt ratings has drawn industry criticism, with broadcasters arguing the move dodges deeper flaws in oversight, measurement distortions and long-pending structural reforms. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 11:09 IST
Prashant Kohli joins Agilitas as Brand Director
Before this, he was the National Head, Digital Excellence (Creative, tech and content) at Leo. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 11:05 IST
Flipkart cuts 300 jobs during annual performance assessment
The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm’s latest exits affect around 1.5% of its 20,000-strong workforce as it continues efficiency measures ahead of potential IPO. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 10:58 IST
UltraTech names Jayant Dua as MD designate, to take over as MD from January 2027
Dua will join as Senior Management Personnel from April 1, 2026, and succeed K C Jhanwar after the completion of his term on December 31, 2026. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 10:36 IST
Reliance brings Finland’s Fazer chocolates to India
The Reliance Industries FMCG arm will produce, market and distribute Fazer’s branded chocolates in India under an MoU signed during Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s state visit. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 10:26 IST
Colors launches ‘Do Duniya Ek Dil’ with focus on love, digital fraud and online safety
Starring Vikram Singh Chauhan, Rachi Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey, the primetime drama premieres tonight at 9 pm on COLORS and JioHotstar. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 09:57 IST
JioStar signs six digital and five TV sponsors for IPL 2026
So far, Birla Opus, Rapido, AMFI, Amazon, Vimal and MRF are on board for JioHotstar, while Star Sports has signed Rapido, AMFI, Vimal, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 09:42 IST
BARC India, Nielsen launch cross-media ad measurement tool; JioHotstar first to adopt
The companies said the tool will give advertisers and agencies a deduplicated view of campaign performance across linear television, connected TV, mobile and desktop. Read more...
- Mar 09, 2026 08:56 IST
Spikes Asia 2026: India secures 31 shortlists in seven categories
Leo leads with 12 shortlists, while Ogilvy and Fundamental have three each. 22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Dentsu Creative, Enormous, Studio Eeksaurus, Ducktape Studios/Lowe Lintas, and Juice have two each. Read more...
