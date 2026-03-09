UltraTech names Jayant Dua as MD designate, to take over as MD from January 2027

New Delhi: UltraTech Cement has appointed Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate), with effect from April 1, 2026, and approved his appointment as the company’s next Managing Director from January 1, 2027.

He will take over after the completion of the term of the current Managing Director, K C Jhanwar, on December 31, 2026.

The company said Dua will become Senior Management Personnel from April 1, 2026. It has also approved his appointment as Additional Director, Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel for a four-year term from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2030, subject to shareholders’ approval.

The move was cleared by the company’s board at its meeting held on March 6, according to a stock exchange filing.

UltraTech described Dua as a leader with 37 years of experience. He joined the Aditya Birla Group in 1996 in its cement business and went on to hold leadership roles across businesses, including insulators, insurance, Century Cement and chlor-alkali. In 2023, he was elevated as Business Head – Renewables and Textiles.

The company said Dua holds an engineering degree from IIT Delhi, an MBA from International Management Institute, and has completed the Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School. It also said he is not debarred from holding the office of director under any SEBI order or order of any other authority.