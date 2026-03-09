Colors launches ‘Do Duniya Ek Dil’ with focus on love, digital fraud and online safety

New Delhi: Colors has launched its new primetime drama, Do Duniya Ek Dil, with a cybercrime awareness initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The show, produced by SOL Productions, premieres on March 9, 2026, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Colors and JioHotstar.

It stars Vikram Singh Chauhan as Shivaay, Rachi Sharma as Aadhya, and Sudhanshu Pandey as Baldev Singh.

Set against the contrast between online identities and offline realities, the story follows Shivaay, a tech entrepreneur whose faith in the digital world is shaken after he loses his savings to a scam, and Aadhya, a social media influencer whose life is shaped by reach, relevance and visibility online.

The show will also carry on-screen alerts directing viewers to report cyber fraud through helpline 1930 and cybercrime.gov.in. The initiative includes on-ground and digital activations, along with awareness films focused on common cyber threats such as OTP fraud, impersonation and malicious links.

The channel said the show is also rooted in the culture and setting of Kannauj, bringing elements of the city’s streets, heritage and ittar legacy to screen.

With Do Duniya Ek Dil, Colors is attempting to combine primetime fiction with a social message, using the theme of digital deception to frame a contemporary love story.

Alok Jain, JioStar spokesperson, said, 'At Colors, storytelling has always mirrored the realities of the world we live in. Do Duniya Ek Dil reflects the complexities of our increasingly digital lives, and through this story we wanted to raise awareness around the prevalent scams in our society. At the same time, the show is deeply rooted in authenticity. Through our storytelling and visuals, we are also bringing the essence of Kannauj to our viewers, from its culture and streets to the legacy of its world-famous ittar allowing audiences across the country to experience the soul of this historic city on screen.”

He added, “By seamlessly integrating helpline information and awareness initiatives with a powerful entity like the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) into the fictional world, we are creating an impact that extends far beyond the screen. As one of the leading Hindi General Entertainment Channels, we believe that trust comes with responsibility. When entertainment both informs and engages, it has the power to drive real change.'

Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C, said, ‘Cybercrime is no longer distant or technical; it's an everyday threat. A single click can compromise finances, dignity, and trust, but it can be countered through continuous alertness. When entertainment embraces social responsibility, it shapes real-world behaviour. We are delighted to know that Colors, a platform that reaches millions of households across the country, is launching its new show Do Duniya Ek Dil to drive meaningful awareness against cybercrime. We urge everyone to stay alert in the online world and report suspected fraud immediately at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in — swift action makes all the difference.’