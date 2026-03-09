BARC India, Nielsen launch cross-media ad measurement tool; JioHotstar first to adopt

New Delhi: BARC India and Nielsen have launched BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads, a cross-media ad measurement solution that combines linear TV and digital advertising data into a single reporting framework.

The companies said the tool will give advertisers and agencies a deduplicated view of campaign performance across linear television, connected TV, mobile and desktop.

JioHotstar is the first platform to use the solution, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026.

The launch comes as advertisers seek a unified view of audiences across screens amid growing fragmentation in media consumption.

The solution combines BARC’s linear television viewership data with Nielsen ONE Ads’ digital measurement to help brands track reach and frequency across platforms.

Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India, said the launch marks a significant step for cross-media ad measurement in India.

“BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads is the first-of-its-kind solution in India to bring together TV measurement along with digital screens in a unified, deduplicated system. By combining scale, accountability and cross-screen insights, we are enabling advertisers to understand their true reach and incremental impact across the media ecosystem,” he said.

Akhil Parekh, Chief Product Officer, Nielsen, said the collaboration addresses a long-standing challenge for advertisers.

“With BARC | Nielsen ONE Ads, advertisers no longer have to stitch together data from multiple sources to understand how their campaigns are performing. A single, deduplicated view across all screens is something the industry needs,” he said.

According to the companies, the solution will report campaign performance across four screens: linear TV, CTV, mobile and computer or desktop. It will also offer audience metrics such as average frequency, GRPs and on-target performance by demographic group.

BARC India and Nielsen said the framework could be expanded further if other broadcasters come on board, enabling wider cross-screen coverage in the future.