New Delhi: Walmart-controlled e-commerce platform Flipkart has reportedly let go of around 300 employees as part of its annual performance review, according to news reports. The exits represent roughly 1.5% of the company’s workforce, which totals about 20,000 staff across its operations.

The move is part of Flipkart’s regular performance management process, under which employees in lower performance bands may be asked to leave. The company has undertaken similar exercises periodically over the past few years.

A company spokesperson told media that Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations, and a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation as part of this process. The spokesperson added that affected employees are provided with support during the transition.

In early 2024, Flipkart had conducted a similar review, resulting in exits of roughly 1,000 employees, or around 5% of its workforce.

Like several large internet firms, Flipkart has in recent years focused on improving operational efficiency and cost discipline amid a broader slowdown in funding for the startup ecosystem and increased focus on profitability.

The recent exits coincide with preparations for a potential public listing in India. Flipkart has reportedly held early discussions with investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital to explore the feasibility of an IPO. Reports suggest the company could target a listing by late 2026 or early 2027, although the timeline and size of any offering are yet to be determined.

In December, Flipkart received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to relocate its holding company from Singapore back to India, a move intended to simplify its corporate structure and align it with India-focused operations ahead of a possible domestic listing.