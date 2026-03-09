Spikes Asia 2026: India secures 31 shortlists in seven categories

New Update
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|The unofficial sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Audio-led creativity
Brand Experience and Activation Spikes
|1
|Garuda Rakshak
|DSP Mutual Fund
|Dentsu Creative
|New realities and emerging tech
|2
|The great in-game wedding
|Battleground Mobile India
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide
|Gaming-led brand experience
|3
|The great in-game wedding
|Battleground Mobile India
|22Feet Tribal Worldwide
|Cultural engagement
|4
|Darescore
|Mountain Dew
|Leo
|Tech-led brand experience
|5
|Darescore
|Mountain Dew
|Leo
|Single market campaign
|6
|The unofficial sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Sponsorship and brand partnerships
|7
|The unofficial sound of F1
|Sting
|Leo
|Challenger brand
|8
|Acko Tailor
|Acko General Insurance
|Leo
|Social behaviour
|9
|Acko Tailor
|Acko General Insurance
|Leo
|Cultural engagement
|10
|Chai Bansuri - The Tea Flute
|Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea
|Ogilvy
|Local brand
|11
|Box to beds
|Amazon India
|Ogilvy
|Corporate purpose and social responsibility
Creative Commerce
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Gamers on duty
|Lenovo
|Leo
|Media/Entertainment
|2
|Gamers on duty
|Lenovo
|Leo
|Entertainment commerce
|3
|Flippin Amazin
|Flipkart
|Leo
|E-commerce websites/apps
Direct
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Acko Tailor
|Acko General Insurance
|Leo
|Data-driven targeting
|2
|Gamers on duty
|Lenovo
|Leo
|Use of social platforms
Film
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Har koi peera, Lahori Zeera 2.0
|Lahori Zeera
|Enormous Brands
|Consumer goods
|2
|Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
|Fundamental
|Consumer services/B2B
|3
|Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
|Fundamental
|Screen and Events
|4
|Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan Mein
|Fundamental
|Cultural engagement
|5
|Steadfast Dirty Money
|Steadfast Stationary
|Ducktape Studios/Lowe Lintas
|Consumer services/B2B
|6
|Steadfast Dirty Money
|Steadfast Stationary
|Ducktape Studios/Lowe Lintas
|Consumer services/B2B
|7
|Desi oon
|Centre for Pastoralism
|Studio Eeksaurus
|Not-for profit/Charity/Govt
|8
|Desi oon
|Centre for Pastoralism
|Studio Eeksaurus
|Breakthrough on a budget
Outdoor
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Chai Bansuri - The Tea Flute
|Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea
|Ogilvy
|Special build
|2
|Garuda Rakshak
|DSP Mutual Funds
|Dentsu Creative
|Technology
|3
|Hero Prayers for Safety
|Hero Motocorp
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Corporate purpose and social responsibility
Print and Publishing
|Serial number
|Campaign
|Brand
|Agency
|Subcategory
|1
|Silent Letters 2
|AIS
|Enormous Brands
|Consumer services/B2B
|2
|Inglish Dictionary
|Air India Express
|Juice
|Social behaviour
|3
|Inglish Dictionary
|Air India Express
|Juice
|Cultural engagement