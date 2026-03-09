Spikes Asia 2026: India secures 31 shortlists in seven categories

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has unveiled fresh shortlists for 2026, marking the official start of Spikes Asia Week 2026.

The latest shortlists span Audio & Radio, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Direct, Film, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing. The Innovation shortlist was announced last month.

India has secured 31 shortlists across these categories. It had also won two shortlists in Innovation last month.

Leo has bagged the highest number of shortlists at 12. Ogilvy and Fundamental have secured three shortlists each. 22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Dentsu Creative, Enormous, Studio Eeksaurus, Ducktape Studios/Lowe Lintas, and Juice have two shortlists each.

Last month, Dentsu Creative and Leo fetched a shortlist each in the Innovation category.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative, India, is the jury president of the Outdoor and Direct categories.

Spikes Asia Week is being held in Singapore from March 9 to 12. The Awards Gala will take place at the Capitol Theatre, Singapore, on Thursday, March 12. It will honour and celebrate the region’s most outstanding work.

See the full list of shortlists from India below: