Advertisment

0

Advertising

Spikes Asia 2026: India secures 31 shortlists in seven categories

Leo leads with 12 shortlists, while Ogilvy and Fundamental have three each. 22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Dentsu Creative, Enormous, Studio Eeksaurus, Ducktape Studios/Lowe Lintas, and Juice have two each

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Spikes Asia
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Spikes Asia has unveiled fresh shortlists for 2026, marking the official start of Spikes Asia Week 2026.

The latest shortlists span Audio & Radio, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Commerce, Direct, Film, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing. The Innovation shortlist was announced last month.

India has secured 31 shortlists across these categories. It had also won two shortlists in Innovation last month.

Leo has bagged the highest number of shortlists at 12. Ogilvy and Fundamental have secured three shortlists each. 22Feet Tribal Worldwide, Dentsu Creative, Enormous, Studio Eeksaurus, Ducktape Studios/Lowe Lintas, and Juice have two shortlists each.

Last month, Dentsu Creative and Leo fetched a shortlist each in the Innovation category. 

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative, India, is the jury president of the Outdoor and Direct categories. 

Spikes Asia Week is being held in Singapore from March 9 to 12. The Awards Gala will take place at the Capitol Theatre, Singapore, on Thursday, March 12. It will honour and celebrate the region’s most outstanding work.

See the full list of shortlists from India below: 

Audio and radio
Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1The unofficial sound of F1StingLeoAudio-led creativity

Brand Experience and Activation Spikes

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Garuda RakshakDSP Mutual FundDentsu CreativeNew realities and emerging tech
2The great in-game weddingBattleground Mobile India22Feet Tribal WorldwideGaming-led brand experience
3The great in-game weddingBattleground Mobile India22Feet Tribal WorldwideCultural engagement
4DarescoreMountain DewLeoTech-led brand experience
5DarescoreMountain DewLeoSingle market campaign
6The unofficial sound of F1StingLeoSponsorship and brand partnerships
7The unofficial sound of F1StingLeoChallenger brand
8Acko TailorAcko General InsuranceLeoSocial behaviour
9Acko TailorAcko General InsuranceLeoCultural engagement
10Chai Bansuri - The Tea FluteBrooke Bond Taj Mahal TeaOgilvyLocal brand
11Box to bedsAmazon IndiaOgilvyCorporate purpose and social responsibility

Creative Commerce

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Gamers on dutyLenovoLeoMedia/Entertainment
2Gamers on dutyLenovoLeoEntertainment commerce
3Flippin AmazinFlipkartLeoE-commerce websites/apps

Direct

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Acko TailorAcko General InsuranceLeoData-driven targeting
2Gamers on dutyLenovoLeoUse of social platforms

Film

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Har koi peera, Lahori Zeera 2.0Lahori ZeeraEnormous BrandsConsumer goods
2Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan MeinWhatsappFundamentalConsumer services/B2B
3Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan MeinWhatsappFundamentalScreen and Events
4Whatsapp - Baatan Hi Baatan MeinWhatsappFundamentalCultural engagement
5Steadfast Dirty MoneySteadfast StationaryDucktape Studios/Lowe LintasConsumer services/B2B
6Steadfast Dirty MoneySteadfast StationaryDucktape Studios/Lowe LintasConsumer services/B2B
7Desi oonCentre for PastoralismStudio EeksaurusNot-for profit/Charity/Govt
8Desi oonCentre for PastoralismStudio EeksaurusBreakthrough on a budget

Outdoor

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Chai Bansuri - The Tea FluteBrooke Bond Taj Mahal TeaOgilvySpecial build
2Garuda RakshakDSP Mutual FundsDentsu CreativeTechnology
3Hero Prayers for SafetyHero MotocorpSaatchi & SaatchiCorporate purpose and social responsibility

Print and Publishing

Serial numberCampaignBrandAgencySubcategory
1Silent Letters 2AISEnormous BrandsConsumer services/B2B
2Inglish DictionaryAir India ExpressJuiceSocial behaviour
3Inglish DictionaryAir India ExpressJuiceCultural engagement

Fundamental Enormous Brands 22feet Tribal Worldwide Spikes Spikes Asia Leo Dentsu Creative Ogilvy
Advertisment