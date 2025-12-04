Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 4, 2025

- Dec 04, 2025 12:28 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur presents new Euronics branding at Gurgaon facility
The rebrand features a bold teal palette, streamlined wordmark, and symbol emphasising precision, reliability and India-made engineering. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 11:29 IST
Only 19% of marketers expect higher budgets despite 59% seeing business growth: WARC
The survey highlights the widening gap between business optimism and budget expectations, with digital channels and AI adoption shaping strategies. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 11:17 IST
Study outlines how women’s sports are shifting India’s cultural and marketing outlook
LS Digital’s The Rise of Women’s Sports Marketing in India notes growing patriotic narratives around women athletes, along with commercial momentum driven by sponsorship and digital engagement. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 11:15 IST
Apple highlights accessibility features through stories of disabled students
The film follows Deaf and disabled students from different parts of the world, showing how built-in accessibility features support studying, socialising, and navigating campus life. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 11:12 IST
Govt withdraws order making Sanchar Saathi pre-install mandatory on smartphones
DoT cites 10x jump with 6 lakh voluntary registrations in a day; move comes after opposition flags snooping and surveillance concerns. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 11:08 IST
Fake news a threat to democracy, says I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw said that the government is tightening rules for social media and AI deepfakes, including a 36-hour takedown norm. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 10:54 IST
Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigns
Sehgal, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1988 Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board on March 16, 2024. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 10:49 IST
Authenticity in the age of AI: How brands can build lasting trust
Manas Gulati, Founder & CEO, #ARM Worldwide, writes that trust has become the only competitive advantage that artificial intelligence cannot fake. And the brands that understand this are the ones building resilience that lasts beyond trends, tools, or algorithms. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 10:27 IST
Kerala HC junks JioStar plea against CCI probe on alleged KCCL discounts
The ruling is the latest in a series of orders from the Kerala High Court touching on the overlap between TRAI and CCI in the broadcasting and distribution space. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 10:19 IST
Pernod Ricard to plough every rupee of Xclamat!on profit into marketing for first 18 months
The new label, which spans whisky, vodka, gin, rum and brandy at a uniform price point, is expected to account for 10% of Pernod Ricard India’s growth over the next decade. Read more...
- Dec 04, 2025 09:30 IST
Instagramisation of LinkedIn: Is personal branding overtaking real brand-building?
As India becomes linkedin’s power base, the platform’s professional core is giving way to emotion-led content and personal branding theatrics, experts say, noting that the algorithm now rewards reliability over expertise, undermining the network’s original purpose. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 4, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update