New Delhi: BBH India Managing Director Himanshu Saxena has taken on an additional mandate as President, North & East for Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate.

In this expanded role, Saxena will be based in the Gurugram office while continuing to lead BBH India nationally. He will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate.

The move establishes a unified leadership structure across Saatchi & Saatchi, BBH and Propagate in the North and East India markets. Saxena will be supported by Hindol Purkayastha, EVP, North and East India; Nisheeth Srivastava, Senior Executive Creative Director; and Ankit Sharma, EVP, Planning, across the three agencies.

Srivastava said, “Given the significance and size of the North and East markets, and the strong client relationships that Publicis Groupe India has fostered here, we’re committed to doubling down on the region. We already have a solid presence and valuable partnerships, and this leadership nucleus will help us further harness the power of the Groupe’s capabilities and become a dominant creative force in the region.”

He added, “With this leadership bench, we’re bringing together the scale, depth and quality needed to unlock the next wave of growth. We’re confident that this unified structure will deliver greater value and more integrated impact for brands navigating today’s rapidly evolving landscape.”

Saxena added, “With our combined creative and digital strengths, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver connected, end-to-end solutions that drive real business impact for our clients. I look forward to working alongside Paritosh and the teams to strengthen our regional capabilities, drive integrated growth, and deliver powerful solutions that help our clients win.”

Saxena brings over three decades of experience across advertising, marketing, sales, brand management, digital and social media, PR, design, and market research.

Since joining Publicis Groupe India in 2022 as Managing Director of BBH India, he has overseen work across multiple sectors, building a reputation for delivering award-winning campaigns.