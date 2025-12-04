New Delhi: Euronics, a hygiene technology and washroom automation company, unveiled its new brand identity at its manufacturing hub in Gurgaon. The event was led by Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

The rebrand reflects the company’s shift towards high-performance hygiene solutions across offices, public spaces, hospitality, retail, transport hubs, and other high-traffic areas.

The new visual identity features a bold teal palette, a streamlined wordmark, clearer geometry, and a symbol emphasising precision, reliability, and India-made engineering.

“Our rebrand marks a reset in how we build and deliver world-class hygiene technology,” said Viknesh Jain, CEO and Managing Director, Euronics.

“After 23 years, our role in the market has expanded, and this new identity reflects that shift. Having Cricket Champion Harmanpreet Kaur unveil it at our manufacturing facility isn’t just a moment of celebration; it represents the high standards we hold ourselves to. Elevating hygiene every day is not a slogan for us; it’s a commitment to engineering better products, raising public hygiene benchmarks and building solutions that match India’s growing expectations.”

The timing of the rebrand coincides with increasing expectations from organisations and public institutions for hygiene systems that are intuitive, durable, and designed with sustainability in mind, rather than simply dispensing soap or drying hands.

The company says the new identity reflects its intent to support this next phase of hygiene adoption in India and to strengthen its engineering and product development capabilities.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s involvement was framed as a values-driven gesture rather than a commercial endorsement. Her record in cricket, built on discipline, accuracy, and performance under pressure, aligns with Euronics’ approach to hygiene technology.

“Over the last two decades, we’ve earned the trust of organisations that rely on us to keep their spaces running smoothly,” said Abhishek Jain, Director, Euronics.

“This rebrand isn’t about looking different; it’s about signalling where the industry is headed. Hygiene systems today need to be smarter, more efficient and built with design and sustainability at the core. The new identity reflects the standards our customers expect and the direction India’s modern workplaces, public spaces and institutions are moving toward.”

The new identity will roll out across the company’s website, stationery, team attire, trade displays, social platforms, and other communications, with digital platforms, partner networks, and on-ground communications updated in stages to maintain consistency.

Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged Euronics’ contribution to strengthening hygiene and sanitation infrastructure in India, noting that dependable hygiene systems are essential to the country’s development. She commended the company for treating technology as more than a convenience, recognising its role in raising standards in both public and commercial environments.