Fake news a threat to democracy, says I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that fake news has become a serious threat to India’s democracy, underlining the need for stricter rules to govern social media platforms, misinformation, and AI-generated deepfakes.

Responding to a question in the House, Vaishnaw said the way social media is being used has enabled certain “ecosystems” that do not wish to follow the Constitution or comply with laws enacted by Parliament. He stated that there was an urgent need to take firm action and establish stronger regulations to address these challenges.

The minister informed MPs that the government has recently notified new rules, which include a provision requiring the takedown of specified content within 36 hours. In addition, a draft rule on AI-generated deepfakes has been published to enable the identification of such content and prescribe appropriate action, and consultations on the draft are currently underway.

Vaishnaw also acknowledged the work of the Parliamentary Committee that examined the issue and thanked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and other members for submitting a detailed report with recommendations to strengthen the legal framework around fake news and digital platforms.

He stressed that questions around fake news and social media involve a “delicate balance” between freedom of speech and the protection of democracy, and said the government is working with full sensitivity to this balance.

At the same time, Vaishnaw highlighted the positive side of India’s digital transformation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the Digital India initiative has democratised technology and delivered major benefits, while social media has given every citizen a platform and a voice.

Taking all these aspects into account, the minister said, the government’s focus is on strengthening institutions and the trust that underpins society and the democratic process.