New Delhi: The Tennis Premier League (TPL) has entered into a three-year partnership with JioHotstar, which will stream Season 7 and subsequent editions of the tournament. According to the announcement, the agreement will run from 2025 onwards.

The organisers said the partnership is expected to increase digital access to the league, offering live matches, highlights and additional content through JioHotstar’s platforms.

TPL uses a 25-point format to make matches faster and easier to follow and has support from Indian tennis figures including Leander Paes, Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi, alongside celebrity co-owners Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Season 7 is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is set to be one of the host venues for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

This year’s edition will feature the top 50 international players in the league for the first time. The list includes Luciano Darderi (World No. 26), Alexandre Muller (World No. 42), Damir Džumhur (World No. 57), Dan Evans (former World No. 21), and two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, in addition to several Indian and overseas players.

Announcing the partnership, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome JioHotstar as our official OTT partner for the next three seasons. TPL has always aimed to revolutionise how tennis is consumed in India, and this partnership ensures that fans everywhere can now experience the league in the most engaging and accessible way possible.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, added, “Our vision has always been to make tennis a household sport in India. Partnering with JioHotstar gives us the perfect platform to amplify that vision, reaching millions of fans and giving them a front-row seat to the excitement of TPL Season 7.”

Season 7, powered by Clear Premium Water, will feature eight teams: SG Pipers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Chennai Smashers, GS Delhi Aces, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers and Rajasthan Rangers. Yonex Sunrise continues as the official equipment partner.