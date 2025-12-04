New Delhi: Apple has released a new film for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, presenting how students with disabilities use its devices and accessibility features as part of their daily college routines.

The narrative focuses on life beyond academics, noting that students with disabilities often rely on specific tools to navigate campus, build skills, spend time with friends, and participate fully in college life.

The film references a range of built-in accessibility features across the Apple ecosystem, including VoiceOver, Magnifier on Mac, Braille Access, AssistiveTouch on Apple Watch and iPad, Accessibility Reader, Sound & Name Recognition, and Live Captions. These tools support learning and broaden opportunities for students with disabilities to study, socialise, and manage day-to-day activities.

The musical sequence includes performances from Deaf and disabled students from several countries, with songwriting and production by Tony Award–winning composer Tim Minchin. The film is directed by Kim Gehrig, who previously worked on Apple’s Emmy Award–winning accessibility short The Greatest in 2022.

Watch the campaign film: