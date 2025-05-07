Hungama OTT expands to Connected TVs, targets family viewers, scales up Hindi content

New Delhi: In a strategic move to broaden its reach and reshape user demographics, Hungama Digital Media has brought its OTT app to Android-powered Connected TVs (CTV), marking its official foray into the large-screen entertainment space.

Rebranded to Hungama OTT from Hungama, the video streaming service has until now been primarily mobile-centric, backed by its deep-rooted history in telecom partnerships. “We’ve been active on mobile platforms for a long time and waited until the Smart TV universe reached meaningful scale before launching our TV app,” said Sanjeev Lamba, Executive Producer, Hungama Digital Media, in an exclusive interview with BestMediaInfo.com.

The CTV app allows Hungama to tap into family viewership and alter the platform’s current skewed male-dominated subscriber base (70% males). “Mobile apps, especially subscription-based ones, tend to be more male-driven due to socio-economic and cultural factors. But Smart TVs are watched by entire households. This shift will help us cater more to family audiences,” Lamba explained.

Hungama continues to remain a subscription-only (SVOD) platform, with no AVOD plans at present. “Advertising has never been a major part of our revenue. We’re a paid-for content platform by design, and to build an ad-based model would require a different infrastructure,” Lamba said.

However, the company is open to brand partnerships through sponsorships and associations, with limited scope for in-content brand integrations due to content production timelines.

While Lamba declined to disclose exact subscriber figures, he noted strong growth since the company began focused user acquisition via platforms like Meta and Google two years ago. “In our second year, we grew multiple times over the first.”

Along with coming on CTV, Hungama OTT also aims to double its content output, producing 24 original Hindi-language web series—two each month.”

Lamba told BestMediaInfo.com that while Hungama initially depended on partner distribution networks like Airtel and Vodafone, the focus over the past two years has shifted toward direct customer acquisition and ramping up original content production. “Earlier, we were producing about one show a month. This year, we’re scaling up to two original series every month,” he said.

Hungama has previously experimented with regional language originals in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. However, along with the regional content, the platform has now consolidated its focus exclusively on Hindi content.

“We get subscriptions from all over the country, but most of the subscribers come from the Hindi-speaking belt. Having said that, Mumbai is our largest market,” added Lamba.

The CTV app will mirror Hungama’s mobile and web experiences, with a unified subscription plan that offers access across devices. “There’s no differentiated pricing or content. One subscription gives you access everywhere,” Lamba confirmed. As for login limits, Hungama aims to remain “competitive with current market standards,” typically allowing 3–4 simultaneous device logins.

Lamba also addressed the CTV vs. linear TV debate, predicting a gradual shift toward app-based viewing in India. “Globally, we’ve seen linear TV flatten or decline while CTVs rise. In India, the pace will depend on the economy. Replacing Rs 200 DTH packages with multiple OTT subscriptions isn't yet viable for all,” he said.

Hungama OTT, which already distributes its content via platforms like Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Play Binge, and Watcho, sees its own app gaining traction as it strengthens its original content slate.

However, it currently has no plans to enter the high-cost sports genre, citing its reliance on dual distribution (TV and digital) and high licensing costs.

Hungama is catering to varying consumer needs through a flexible pricing structure: weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual packages. “The weekly pack is often bought for a particular show—a bit like pay-per-view or episodic VOD. If viewers like what they see, they often return,” said Lamba.

He added that the platform is exploring gamification—turning content consumption into a reward-driven experience—as part of its user interface and retention strategy. “We want to make the app more engaging, rewarding loyal users with points or incentives tied to viewing behaviour.”

Lamba detailed three core challenges: technology, content, and customer acquisition. “Seamless UI/UX, smart recommendation engines, and fast loading times are must-haves. But more than that, we’ve had to focus on creating compelling original content and finding the right viewers cost-efficiently through digital marketing,” he said.

While he did not disclose subscriber numbers or retention figures, Lamba said the company is doing well and now gearing up for its first brand campaign to build salience. “We’ve been in the OTT market for two years and have aggressive goals. This year, we’re upping our marketing spend and planning our first integrated brand campaign to explain who we are and what role we play in people’s lives.”

Hungama’s primary goals for the next 12–18 months include growing subscriptions, managing customer acquisition costs, and establishing the platform as a “must-have” for original Hindi content. “We want to be seen as dependable, consistent, and exciting. When customers start renewing for longer durations, that’s the true sign of brand love,” Lamba noted.