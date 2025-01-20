Connected TV in India: Fragmentation, measurement, and content

New Delhi: With the increase in internet penetration in India, Connected TV (CTV) is finding favourable conditions for growth. According to reports, there will be more than 20 crore TV screens in the country by 2026, with connected TVs emerging as the dominant technology.

Modern advertising is increasingly ‘connected’ to this deepening technology, giving rise to both new opportunities and challenges. From the fragmented nature of CTV to the complexities of measurement for advertisers, from content dilemmas on connected devices to concerns around brand safety, CTV has become a fertile ground for discussion.

In one such discourse at the India Digital Summit, industry experts, including Gaurav Barjatya (Marketing Head, NDTV), Abbhishek Chadha (EVP - North & East, Interactive Avenues), Saurabh Khattar (India Lead, Integral Ad Sciences), Prabhvir Sahmey (Senior Director - Ad Sales, India, Samsung Ads), and Vikram Bhayana (Head of Marketing, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance), scrutinised the challenges surrounding CTV and discussed potential solutions.

Fragmentation in the ecosystem

Setting the stage for the current scenario, Abbhishek Chadha, EVP - North & East, Interactive Avenues, remarked, “CTV has rapidly fragmented over the past two to three years.”

Chadha emphasised the diversity within the CTV ecosystem, including varied content formats and platforms, which often complicates the development of cohesive advertising strategies. He suggested a tiered approach to identify the most efficient supply chain and effective storytelling formats to address this fragmentation.

The measurement maze

Sparking a discussion on measurements, Saurabh Khattar, India Lead at Integral Ad Sciences, highlighted the evolving expectations of advertisers regarding metrics. He noted that advertisers are now seeking actionable insights rather than basic data like impressions or viewability.

“This underscores the critical role of measurement in helping brands and agencies understand ad delivery,” he said.

He added, “Measurement becomes crucial when brands and agencies want to determine whether their ads are being delivered appropriately. This extends beyond metrics like viewability and attention. Brand safety is paramount. While Connected TV (CTV) generally has high brand safety rates, it’s not immune to inappropriate ad placements. For example, imagine an ad for home security appearing immediately after a violent crime scene in a popular CTV show. This is a significant brand safety risk.”

Khattar stressed the importance of using advanced technologies like frame-by-frame content analysis to ensure that advertisements appear in appropriate environments.

Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director - Ad Sales, India, Samsung Ads, advocated for “increased transparency and interconnectivity.” He explained, “We aim to connect the dots across different platforms, allowing advertisers to track user interactions across Google, Meta, Amazon, and others. This will enable a more holistic measurement of advertising experiences. While minor technological advancements will continue, it’s crucial to recognise that CTV is a device, distinct from the applications used on it. One significant gap lies in connecting CTV advertising performance to other digital channels.”

The panel identified an emerging need to align CTV metrics with broader digital database ecosystems to enhance reliability.

The content conundrum

The discussion also addressed the necessity of a balanced approach to content creation. Gaurav Barjatya, Marketing Head at NDTV, noted, “The core audience remains largely the same, regardless of the viewing platform (linear TV, CTV, etc.). We offer a diverse range of content across all platforms. While some content is specifically created for CTV, much of it is repurposed from other sources. However, there’s a need for more original content specifically tailored for the CTV audience. Currently, a significant portion of CTV content is derived from existing linear TV content.”

The panel further noted that localised content, regional campaigns, and culturally relevant programming could help unlock CTV’s full potential.