Comscore partners with IAMAI for CTV study to deliver industry-wide insights

New Delhi: Global digital measurement giant Comscore on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) for its upcoming study on India’s Connected TV (CTV) landscape.

With the rise of digital streaming and the expansion of internet access across India, CTV is quickly becoming a major force in the country’s media ecosystem.

Set to be launched soon, the study aims to deliver comprehensive insights that will empower brands, publishers, OTT players, agencies, and broadcasters to make informed decisions and drive business growth, comScore said in a press statement.

“With IAMAI’s support, the reach and visibility of the study will be amplified across India’s digital landscape,” the company added.

“India is one of the most dynamic and diverse media markets in the world and Connected TV has emerged as a pivotal platform for content consumption and advertising,” said Alejandro Fosk, EVP International, Comscore. “Our upcoming study will provide actionable insights for stakeholders to better understand India’s CTV ecosystem, and IAMAI’s support will help us ensure that the findings have a broad impact across the industry.”

The CTV Study will provide an extensive overview of the market, including:

India's CTV Consumer Profile & Behavior: A comprehensive view of how different demographics in India use CTV devices and services, including viewing habits, device preferences, and streaming service consumption across regions.

Advertising Impact & Opportunities: An evaluation of consumer perceptions of CTV advertising, its influence on brand images and purchasing decisions, and expert insights on monetization opportunities for brands and advertisers.

Market Trends, Challenges & Forecasts: Highlights of CTV growth projections in India, emerging technologies, regional trends, and evolving measurement strategies to support accurate audience targeting and personalization.

IAMAI, as a leading industry association with members spanning publishers, OTT players, brands, and media agencies, will play a crucial role in amplifying the study’s findings, ensuring they reach key decision-makers across India’s digital ecosystem.

“I am pleased that IAMAI is supporting Comscore in bringing these valuable insights to the forefront. The CTV landscape in India presents unique opportunities for growth and innovation, and we are proud to be involved in this study to help the industry navigate these opportunities,” said, Vivek Malhotra, Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Advertising Council.