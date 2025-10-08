Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 8, 2025

- Oct 08, 2025 12:03 IST
Repeated encounters matter more than the first impression for GenZ: Meta
As Gen Z scrolls faster than ever, Meta India’s Arun Srinivas says it’s not the first ad that counts but the fourth, urging marketers to rethink ad frequency in the short-form era. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 11:48 IST
From screens to streams: M&E industry bets on premium, paid, platform-agnostic growth
As India’s entertainment landscape shifts across cinema, OTT, and connected TV, industry leaders decode how technology, audience behaviour, and new monetisation models are shaping the next phase of growth and loyalty at FICCI Frames 2025. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 11:05 IST
PayPal launches Ads Manager; follows Mastercard and Amex into commerce-media push
The company pitched the tool as a way for “tens of millions” of SMBs to tap high-margin retail-media revenues that were previously the preserve of large retailers. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 10:44 IST
‘Access first, analytics later’: Why Prasar Bharati won’t make DD Freedish addressable
Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi defends the non-addressable nature of DD Free Dish as a policy choice, not a technical limitation. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 10:28 IST
IBDF flags conflict-of-interest risks in govt’s TV ratings revamp
The broadcasters' body seeks policy stability amid NTO changes, cross-screen shift; warns a sudden overhaul could fragment advertising’s ‘common currency’. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:58 IST
Regulatory framework on FAST channels underway, confirms I&B Secy Sanjay Jaju
Speaking exclusively to BestMediaInfo.com, Jaju acknowledged that the government is examining the matter, and the framework will be released soon. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:50 IST
NDTV rights issue oversubscribed; bids top offer on penultimate day
Exchange data at 5:03 pm on October 7 shows cumulative bids of 4,97,52,468 shares against the issue size of 4,83,53,450 shares, an oversubscription of roughly 103%. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:47 IST
Rodim India appoints Amresh Khar as SVP, Sales & Marketing
Before this, Khar has held leadership positions at Mahindra First Choice Wheels, Volkswagen Group Sales, Castrol India and Honda Cars, and also founded Mad About Wheels. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:43 IST
Ogilvy names Kirsty Muddle as CEO for Australia and New Zealand
Muddle joins Ogilvy from Dentsu, where she currently holds the role of CEO of Practices & Products for Australia and New Zealand. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:40 IST
Anthropic to open Bengaluru office in early 2026, CEO Dario Amodei in India this week
This will be Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo, with additional regional announcements planned later this year. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:37 IST
Prasar Bharati pushes Waves OTT Project Management Unit RFP submissions to Oct 15
Prasar Bharati invited bids to onboard a Project Management Unit (PMU) for WAVES, its OTT platform, to accelerate growth across content, distribution, marketing and monetisation. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:34 IST
TRAI gives stakeholders till Oct 14 to respond to draft broadcasting–cable interconnection rules
The draft was issued on September 22, 2025 with an original deadline of October 6, 2025. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:27 IST
Portfolio Night 2025 powers up India’s next-gen advertising talent
Sumit Kumar won the Mumbai in-person competition and Kareena Batija topped the virtual pan-India edition. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:24 IST
CCI clears Tilaknagar Industries’ Rs 4,150-cr acquisition of Pernod Ricard’s Imperial Blue
The acquisition will make TIL, which owns brands such as Mansion House Brandy, Courrier Napoleon Brandy, Mansion House Gold Whisky and Blue Lagoon Gin, a leading player in the fast-growing whisky market. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:20 IST
Bajaj Finserv drops Allianz name, rebrands insurance arms to Bajaj General and Bajaj Life
The rebranding follows the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed by the Bajaj Group early this year to acquire Allianz SE’s 26% interest in its general and life insurance joint ventures. Read more...
- Oct 08, 2025 09:12 IST
Creativity must move to the centre of policy: SPNI CEO Gaurav Banerjee’s big ask at FICCI FRAMES
Creativity must move to the centre of policy, with bold reforms, open-minded regulation and investment matching the ambition India shows in new technologies. Read more...
