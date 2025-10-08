Rodim India appoints Amresh Khar as SVP,  Sales & Marketing

New Delhi: Rodim India, a brand of BASF, appointed Amresh Khar as Senior Vice-President – Sales & Marketing (India).

In his new role, Khar will lead Rodim’s expansion strategy, drive sales initiatives, finance & warranty, and strengthen the company’s leadership presence in both Indian and international automotive markets.

With over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry, Khar has held leadership positions at Mahindra First Choice Wheels, Volkswagen Group Sales, Castrol India and Honda Cars, and also founded Mad About Wheels.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Khar holds an MBA from UBI Brussels and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Maharashtra.

Khar said, “I am delighted to join Rodim India at such an important juncture in its growth journey. Having spent more than 22 years across diverse roles in the automotive sector with brands like Mahindra First Choice Wheels, Volkswagen Group Sales, Honda Cars & Castrol India, and through my own entrepreneurial venture, Mad About Wheels, I have witnessed firsthand the evolving aspirations of Indian car owners. I look forward to leveraging my experience, scaling our skilled workforce, and working with the talented Rodim team to drive expansion, build strong customer relationships, and establish Rodim as a leader in redefining automotive care in India and beyond.”