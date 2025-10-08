Anthropic to open Bengaluru office in early 2026, CEO Dario Amodei in India this week

New Delhi: Anthropic, the AI research and development company behind Claude, will expand its global operations to India with a new office in Bengaluru and a hiring push focused on local talent.

Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is in India this week to outline the company’s plan to support social benefit and economic growth in line with the country’s AI ambitions.

“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” Amodei said. “There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company, from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts to building frameworks for responsible governance. India’s AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organisations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone.”

The company said that the expansion will centre on three pillars: empowering India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to build globally competitive companies, deploying AI for social impact in education, healthcare and agriculture, and supporting key industries through partnerships with Indian enterprises, nonprofits and startups.

Anthropic will open its Bengaluru office in early 2026 and hire an in-market team focused on building AI for local use cases. The company chose Bengaluru for its talent density and proximity to India’s enterprise ecosystem. This will be Anthropic’s second office in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo, with additional regional announcements planned later this year.

“Our expansion comes at a pivotal moment when Indian enterprises and startups are seeking AI models they can trust,” said Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropic. “They need systems that combine frontier performance with the safety and reliability required to support critical business operations at the massive scale that they operate. We see remarkable promise in India’s innovation ecosystem; the vibrant startup and developer communities alongside Indian enterprises are building solutions that impact millions of lives globally.”

Anthropic is investing to advance Claude’s Indic language capabilities. Claude already supports major Indic languages, and the company plans enhanced performance in Hindi for consumer interfaces. Training is being prioritized for nearly a dozen additional languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu. The goal is to strengthen public sector adoption, expand access to AI in education programs and broaden overall reach across India.

Anthropic’s beneficial deployments team plans to partner with government bodies and nonprofits in India to use Claude’s analytical capabilities for locally led, data-driven public health initiatives. The company also intends to collaborate with education organisations to pilot AI-powered learning tools that could reach millions of students, and to work with accelerators and social entrepreneurs to integrate AI into locally relevant solutions. Further partnership details will be announced in the coming months.