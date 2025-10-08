Prasar Bharati pushes Waves OTT Project Management Unit RFP submissions to Oct 15

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has extended the deadline for submitting industry feedback and budgetary quotes on its draft Request for Proposal (RFP) to hire a Project Management Unit (PMU) for its OTT initiative, Waves.

With approval of the competent authority, the new cut-off is October 15, 2025, moved from the original timeline set under the circular dated September 8, 2025.

The broadcaster said the extension follows requests from industry stakeholders.

Companies that have not yet responded have been asked to send their feedback on the draft along with a budgetary quote by October 15, 2025 to the following email IDs:

To: archives@prasarbharati.gov.in Cc: priyankasaini@prasarbharati.gov.in





The RFP seeks inputs from prospective bidders ahead of the formal procurement process for a PMU that will support Prasar Bharati’s OTT operations across planning and execution.

Prasar Bharati invited bids to onboard a Project Management Unit (PMU) for WAVES, its OTT platform, to accelerate growth across content, distribution, marketing and monetisation. WAVES, launched in November 2024, has crossed 3.8 million downloads and 2.3 million registered users, and the PMU is intended to help position it among leading global OTT services.

According to the request for proposals (RFP), the PMU will provide end-to-end strategic, operational and analytical support to drive user growth, revenue sustainability and data-led decision-making. The brief spans content strategy and advisory, distribution, alliances and monetisation, marketing and user growth, analytics/UI-UX, and governance and program oversight.