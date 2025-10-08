Exclusive: Regulatory framework on FAST channels underway, confirms I&B Secy Sanjay Jaju

New Delhi: Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), has confirmed that a regulatory framework for Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels is currently underway.

Speaking exclusively to BestMediaInfo.com, Jaju acknowledged that the government is examining the matter and the framework will come soon, indicating the first official confirmation that MIB is actively working on formal guidelines for the rapidly growing FAST ecosystem.

The development comes at a time when the rise of FAST channels, platforms that stream linear television-like content over the internet without subscription fees, has sparked concerns over regulatory gaps and competitive imbalance with licensed broadcasters.

While cable and satellite broadcasters operate under the strict purview of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and require uplinking, downlinking, and programme code compliance, FAST channels have so far remained outside this framework. These platforms currently function without the licensing and content obligations applicable to traditional broadcasters.

Industry stakeholders, including the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), have repeatedly called this situation a “regulatory vacuum” that puts licensed operators at a disadvantage.

“FAST channels are not just competition; they are an unregulated disruption that threatens the very survival of licensed cable operators,” AIDCF Secretary General Manoj Chhangani had said earlier.

Legal experts have also flagged potential compliance and sovereignty concerns, describing the current scenario as a textbook example of regulatory arbitrage. Advocates have stressed that it allows international FAST players to monetise Indian audiences without adhering to domestic broadcasting norms.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had earlier noted that FAST channels function similarly to linear television and urged MIB to examine whether they fall under the broadcasting ambit. Until now, MIB had not issued a formal statement on the matter. Jaju’s confirmation now signals that the ministry is finally addressing the issue.

The move gains further significance after recent GST reforms that reduced the prices of smart TVs, accelerating FAST viewership in Indian households. With millions of consumers shifting from traditional cable to internet-enabled television screens, the urgency to ensure parity between regulated broadcasters and unregulated FAST players has increased.

Industry watchers say that while regulatory clarity may impose certain obligations on FAST operators, it will also bring legitimacy and transparency to a rapidly growing category that advertisers are increasingly exploring.

The expected framework is likely to focus on ensuring content accountability, advertising standards, and potential registration norms for FAST channels operating in India. It may also outline mechanisms for consumer grievance redressal and compliance reporting, similar to OTT guidelines under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

While Jaju did not share specific details or timelines, his acknowledgement marks a key turning point in India’s broadcast policy landscape.

The forthcoming framework is expected to strike a balance between innovation and fair regulation, ensuring that all television-like services, irrespective of distribution technology, operate on a level playing field. With FAST platforms continuing to grow and broadcasters demanding parity, the MIB’s regulatory response could redefine the future of television in India.