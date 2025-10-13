Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 13, 2025

- Oct 13, 2025 16:58 IST
Sunainika Singh joins Coca-Cola as Senior Marketing Director, Nutrition Category
Singh brings over a decade of experience at Mondelēz, leading award-winning campaigns and doubling growth for India’s top premium biscuit brands. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 16:09 IST
Cornerstone Meraki launches CME sports vertical for non-cricket athletes
CME brings together India’s top non-cricket athletes including Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Lakshya Sen, offering long-term brand and career management. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 15:42 IST
Hinduja Renewables appoints Deepak Thakur as Managing Director and CEO
With over three decades of experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology, Thakur brings extensive industry expertise to his new role at Hinduja Renewable. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 14:51 IST
Jacob George becomes Chairman and Managing Director at Duroflex, succeeds Mathew Chandy
Chandy steps down after a decade of leading Duroflex through transformation and growth, remaining as whole-time Director amid leadership transition. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 12:45 IST
NICMAR appoints Tonic Worldwide as integrated digital marketing partner
Tonic Worldwide will oversee NICMAR’s social media, SEO, performance marketing, influencer campaigns, and offline creative efforts to strengthen its digital presence. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 12:28 IST
CloudTV brings Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT to Smart TVs
The collaboration makes Doordarshan and Akashvani’s archives, along with contemporary shows, accessible to millions of CloudTV Smart TV users nationwide. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 12:26 IST
Warner Bros turns down Paramount $20-a-share takeover offer
Paramount, led by David Ellison, is reportedly considering raising its offer, appealing to shareholders, or seeking backing from a financial partner in its Warner Bros bid. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 12:02 IST
Dentsu launches Sports & Entertainment network in India under Yosuke Murai
Dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India will connect culture and commerce, engaging fans, creators, and communities across metros, tier-2 towns, and global platfor. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:59 IST
Tata Sons extends N Chandrasekaran’s chairmanship until 2032
Tata Trusts clears a third five-year term for Chandrasekaran, marking a departure from the company’s standard retirement policy. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:27 IST
Times NOW explores Bihar’s political and economic pulse ahead of 2025 polls
Times NOW’s Mandate 2025 coverage takes viewers across the state, highlighting voter sentiment, youth influence, and economic trends. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:15 IST
Chupps Footwear makes its Mumbai billboard biodegradable
Conceptualised by INTO Creative, the billboard launches a campaign highlighting Chupps’ range of 100% biodegradable sliders and brings attention to sustainable practices. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:14 IST
CMA grants Google Search Strategic Market Status under UK digital rules
The CMA’s decision could lead to new rules for Google Search, with the company warning that some interventions may affect innovation and product launches. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:12 IST
ChatGPT adds UPI payments to chat, Bigbasket joins the move
Users can complete transactions within ChatGPT using UPI, with Bigbasket and banks like Axis and Airtel Payments Bank participating in the pilot. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:07 IST
BMW India Q3 sales up 21% on GST cut and festive demand
The automaker records its highest-ever quarterly sales at 4,204 units, with nine-month volumes up 13% year-on-year and electric vehicles contributing 21% of total sales. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 11:04 IST
India Today Publishing CEO Manoj Sharma elected AIM president
Asia Cup and bilateral cricket, e-commerce surge and the auto category will keep momentum, while GST cuts lift sentiment, but their spend impact will be gradual. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 10:59 IST
Brands that turn engagement into biz outcomes will lead festive season: OMG’s Yatin Balyan
- Oct 13, 2025 10:00 IST
Philips Personal Health India axes TV from media mix while 50 percent of AdEx goes to brand building
Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com, on the sidelines of the launch of Philips OneBlade Intimate, Kaul stated that the company’s strategy now revolves around deepening penetration in everyday health and grooming categories. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 10:00 IST
Ad agencies turn GST into the festive creative brief
When the government announced a cut in GST rates across key consumer categories, from air-conditioners and refrigerators to automobiles and packaged foods, the relief didn’t just lift market sentiment. It rewrote the advertising calendar. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 09:15 IST
PM Narendra Modi meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Amodei said he met Prime Minister Modi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India, where the use of its product 'Claude Code' has witnessed a five-fold increase since June. Read more...
- Oct 13, 2025 09:14 IST
Super 7 ads of the week: Stories that made us laugh, think, and celebrate
BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 13, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update