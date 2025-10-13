Advertisment

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 13, 2025



BestMediaInfo Bureau
  Oct 13, 2025 16:58 IST

    Sunainika Singh joins Coca-Cola as Senior Marketing Director, Nutrition Category

     

    Sunainika Singh
    Sunainika Singh

    Singh brings over a decade of experience at Mondelēz, leading award-winning campaigns and doubling growth for India’s top premium biscuit brands. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 16:09 IST

    Cornerstone Meraki launches CME sports vertical for non-cricket athletes

    CME brings together India’s top non-cricket athletes including Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Lakshya Sen, offering long-term brand and career management. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 15:42 IST

    Hinduja Renewables appoints Deepak Thakur as Managing Director and CEO

    With over three decades of experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology, Thakur brings extensive industry expertise to his new role at Hinduja Renewable. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 14:51 IST

    Jacob George becomes Chairman and Managing Director at Duroflex, succeeds Mathew Chandy

    mathew

    Chandy steps down after a decade of leading Duroflex through transformation and growth, remaining as whole-time Director amid leadership transition. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 12:45 IST

    NICMAR appoints Tonic Worldwide as integrated digital marketing partner

    Tonic Worldwide will oversee NICMAR’s social media, SEO, performance marketing, influencer campaigns, and offline creative efforts to strengthen its digital presence. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 12:28 IST

    CloudTV brings Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT to Smart TVs

    The collaboration makes Doordarshan and Akashvani’s archives, along with contemporary shows, accessible to millions of CloudTV Smart TV users nationwide. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 12:26 IST

    Warner Bros turns down Paramount $20-a-share takeover offer

    Paramount, led by David Ellison, is reportedly considering raising its offer, appealing to shareholders, or seeking backing from a financial partner in its Warner Bros bid. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 12:02 IST

    Dentsu launches Sports & Entertainment network in India under Yosuke Murai

    Dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India will connect culture and commerce, engaging fans, creators, and communities across metros, tier-2 towns, and global platfor. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:59 IST

    Tata Sons extends N Chandrasekaran’s chairmanship until 2032

    Tata Trusts clears a third five-year term for Chandrasekaran, marking a departure from the company’s standard retirement policy. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:27 IST

    Times NOW explores Bihar’s political and economic pulse ahead of 2025 polls

    Times NOW’s Mandate 2025 coverage takes viewers across the state, highlighting voter sentiment, youth influence, and economic trends. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:15 IST

    Chupps Footwear makes its Mumbai billboard biodegradable

    Conceptualised by INTO Creative, the billboard launches a campaign highlighting Chupps’ range of 100% biodegradable sliders and brings attention to sustainable practices. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:14 IST

    CMA grants Google Search Strategic Market Status under UK digital rules

    The CMA’s decision could lead to new rules for Google Search, with the company warning that some interventions may affect innovation and product launches. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:12 IST

    ChatGPT adds UPI payments to chat, Bigbasket joins the move

    Users can complete transactions within ChatGPT using UPI, with Bigbasket and banks like Axis and Airtel Payments Bank participating in the pilot. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:07 IST

    BMW India Q3 sales up 21% on GST cut and festive demand

    The automaker records its highest-ever quarterly sales at 4,204 units, with nine-month volumes up 13% year-on-year and electric vehicles contributing 21% of total sales. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 11:04 IST

    India Today Publishing CEO Manoj Sharma elected AIM president

    Asia Cup and bilateral cricket, e-commerce surge and the auto category will keep momentum, while GST cuts lift sentiment, but their spend impact will be gradual. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 10:59 IST

    Brands that turn engagement into biz outcomes will lead festive season: OMG’s Yatin Balyan

    Asia Cup and bilateral cricket, e-commerce surge and the auto category will keep momentum, while GST cuts lift sentiment, but their spend impact will be gradual. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 10:00 IST

    Philips Personal Health India axes TV from media mix while 50 percent of AdEx goes to brand building

    Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com, on the sidelines of the launch of Philips OneBlade Intimate, Kaul stated that the company’s strategy now revolves around deepening penetration in everyday health and grooming categories. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 10:00 IST

    Ad agencies turn GST into the festive creative brief

    GST2025

    When the government announced a cut in GST rates across key consumer categories, from air-conditioners and refrigerators to automobiles and packaged foods, the relief didn’t just lift market sentiment. It rewrote the advertising calendar. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 09:15 IST

    PM Narendra Modi meets Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

    Amodei said he met Prime Minister Modi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India, where the use of its product 'Claude Code' has witnessed a five-fold increase since June. Read more...



  • Oct 13, 2025 09:14 IST

    Super 7 ads of the week: Stories that made us laugh, think, and celebrate

    BestMediaInfo.com curates the most talked-about ads that made an impact last week across brands and platforms. Read more...



