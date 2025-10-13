New Delhi: ChatGPT users in India can now make purchases directly within the AI chatbot through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), following a pilot programme launched by OpenAI in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech firm Razorpay.

Bigbasket, the Tata Group-owned e-commerce platform, is among the first services to support the new AI-driven payment feature.

The pilot, announced on October 9, allows users to order products from Bigbasket and complete transactions without leaving the chat interface.

Banks including Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are participating in the programme as banking partners, testing how conversational AI can interact with India’s real-time payments network to enable secure, user-controlled transactions.

The system works by letting users request a product or service through ChatGPT, which then searches the catalogue, suggests options, and completes the order using UPI once confirmed. Users maintain control over the process, including real-time tracking and the ability to cancel orders instantly.

Speaking about the collaboration, Preeti Jain, Head of Product & Design, bigbasket said, “At bigbasket, innovation is at the core of everything we do. Integrating our shopping experience with ChatGPT and UPI payments marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital commerce in India.

We are empowering customers with a shopping journey that is truly seamless including intuitive product discovery, secure payments, and near-instant delivery, all inside a simple conversation. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to building technology-led convenience and strengthening our leadership in quick commerce for millions of households.”