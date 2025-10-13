Brands that turn engagement into biz outcomes will lead festive season: OMG’s Yatin Balyan

New Delhi: India’s festive advertising market is set to expand 10 to 12% over last year, driven by steady consumer sentiment and category tailwinds across e-commerce, automobiles, mobile handsets, BFSI and retail, said Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner, Investments, Omnicom Media Group India.

“We see festive AdEx growing in the 10 to 12% range on the back of steady market confidence,” Balyan told BestMediaInfo.com. “While there is no World Cup or T20 this time, the Asia Cup and bilateral cricket will keep the engine running through the season.”

Balyan said execution will separate leaders from the pack. “The brands that win will be the ones that meaningfully translate engagement into measurable business outcomes,” he said. “A full-funnel strategy anchored in insight, precision and cultural relevance will ensure festive connections convert into tangible, lasting impact.”

On whether GST rate reductions can push AdEx beyond Rs 1.6 lakh crore this year, Balyan called the move “well-timed” but tempered near-term expectations. “GST cuts put more spending power in consumers’ hands at the exact moment India shops the most,” he said. “The immediate effect on advertising outlays will be minimal, but the policy creates a demand-driven environment for brands to leverage. The true impact on AdEx is likely to emerge gradually when strong consumer sentiment and sustained market growth align.”

He expects the ban on real-money gaming to have a limited bearing on the October to December window. “RMG advertising typically spikes around marquee cricket properties,” Balyan said. “With no World Cup or T20 this festive period, the absence of RMG will have only a nominal effect on overall momentum.”

E-commerce volumes are already up 21% over 2024, and Balyan expects that trajectory to sustain. “Platforms and partner brands are investing healthily, though spends remain closely tied to events, festivals and promotional moments,” he said. “If current demand holds, a more pronounced impact on overall budgets will show up over subsequent quarters.”

On category leaders this season, Balyan pointed to the same sectors powering demand. “E-commerce will dominate as convenience-led shopping expands,” he said. “Automobiles should sustain momentum with new launches and model refreshes; mobiles and handsets will see upgrade-driven activity, BFSI will stay highly visible, and retail will intensify efforts to capture peak discretionary spending.”

Summing up the outlook, Balyan struck an optimistic note. “The runway is positive,” he said. “Execution will decide who converts festive attention into durable growth.”