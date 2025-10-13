New Delhi: BMW Group India reported a 21% increase in its car sales for the July–September 2025 quarter, driven by the GST rate reduction and stronger-than-expected festive season demand. The company sold 4,204 units in the quarter, its highest-ever third-quarter performance.

For the first nine months of 2025, the automaker recorded total sales of 11,978 units, up 13% compared to the same period last year. Of this, the BMW brand accounted for 11,510 units, MINI sold 468 units, and BMW Motorrad delivered 3,976 motorcycles.

At the start of the year, BMW India had projected double-digit growth, which has now strengthened further, according to BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

“Now we are looking at a strong double-digit growth,” Brar told PTI, noting that the sales forecast had improved following the GST rate reduction and festive demand.

“Two factors happened. While GST did happen, the festivals were also around the corner. As a combination, it became a very good multiplier...we were growing at about 11 per cent till August, and after September, it grew to 13%,” he added.

The company reported record September sales, supported by revised pricing post-GST cut and seasonal momentum. Brar said the broader luxury car market is also expected to perform better than previously anticipated.

“In the first eight-nine months of the year, the overall (car) market was about 3 per cent growth, and in luxury, we were growing at 6-7 per cent. Now I expect three to 4 per cent additional growth on top when you look at the whole year, a high single-digit growth for the luxury segment,” he said.

BMW’s electric portfolio continued to expand, with 2,509 electric BMW and MINI vehicles sold between January and September 2025, a 246% increase year-on-year. The share of EVs in total sales reached 21%, led by the iX1 and the i7.

“We are at 21 per cent now and we will cross the 30 per cent mark by 2027,” Brar said, adding that BMW would reach this milestone ahead of the government’s 2030 target for 30% EV penetration.

The company has crossed a cumulative 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries as of the third quarter of 2025.