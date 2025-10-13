New Delhi: Chupps Footwear, an Indian open-footwear brand, has introduced India’s first biodegradable billboard in Bandra, Mumbai, as part of a campaign highlighting environmental sustainability.
Unlike traditional billboards that remain long after their message fades, this structure is designed to disintegrate naturally when it rains, reflecting the brand’s latest product innovation: footwear that biodegrades within 24 months in landfill conditions.
The 20 feet by 10 feet billboard took four days to install and is made entirely from biodegradable materials. Its bamboo framework replaces conventional iron and tin supports, while mud, clay, cow dung, hay, and sawdust form the slider and backdrop.
The headline is crafted with fresh limestone instead of conventional white paint. Over time, rainfall will cause the natural materials to break down, leaving only the bamboo skeleton. Onlookers may witness this transformation firsthand.
Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Founder & Chief Creative Officer at INTO Creative, said, “To bring the biodegradability brief to life, we decided to stay true to the idea by creating a billboard that directly reflects the brand’s offering, one built entirely from biodegradable material.”
He added, “While metro cities today are dominated by digital and tech-led billboards, we chose to stay earthy and grounded, creating something so simple yet so striking that it communicated the brand message at first glance.”
“Setting up this billboard using only organic materials was a huge challenge, but thanks to our execution team, we managed to pull it off beautifully”, he also said.
“As for the timing of it, during this festive season, we subtly wanted to remind consumers to be kind to the planet.”
Yashesh Mukhi, Founder of Chupps, said, “The future of fashion won’t be defined by how long it lasts, but by how gently it leaves. Our products are engineered with love, for both our customers and the planet.
With this campaign, we want to start a conversation about endings, of products, of campaigns, and of waste. Paddy and the team cracked an imaginative way to bring this to life, all while keeping the communication simple and engaging.”