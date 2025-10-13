Super 7 ads of the week: Stories that made us laugh, think, and celebrate

New Delhi: With Diwali around the corner, brands are embracing creativity to capture attention and connect with audiences. This week’s standout campaigns mix humour, festive cheer, social messaging, and relatable storytelling. From playful twists on traditions to heartwarming reminders of friendship and family, these seven ads showcase how brands are engaging viewers across TV, digital, and social platforms.

SEBI, NSE feature Gopal Dutt in humour-led investor-awareness campaign

SEBI and NSE have launched SEBI vs Scam, featuring actor-comedian Gopal Dutt to raise awareness about financial fraud. Using humour, catchy dialogue, and a relatable middle-class perspective, the campaign makes fraud prevention memorable for India’s expanding investor base. It addresses scams such as fake trading apps, dabba trading, deepfake-enabled frauds, and misleading ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes circulating on WhatsApp and social media. By combining wit with regulatory messaging, the initiative aims to engage investors where they spend time while reinforcing trust in the financial ecosystem. Only Dutt’s film is live so far.

Watch the campaign films:

Pepperfry invites families to experience festive comfort in-store ahead of Diwali

Pepperfry’s latest Diwali campaign, “This Diwali, Bring Home the Comfort You Felt”, encourages customers to experience its furniture in-store before taking it home. Highlighting sofas, recliners, and dining tables, the initiative blends familiar home scenes with in-store experiences, showcasing style, comfort, and festive cheer. Archana K, Lead, Brand Marketing at Pepperfry, said the campaign lets families enjoy the joy and comfort of furniture firsthand, easing last-minute shopping stress and enabling them to focus on creating memories during the festival season.

Watch the campaign films:

House of McDowell’s Soda celebrates friendship with Kartik Aaryan

House of McDowell’s Soda, in collaboration with Publicis Groupe India’s Team Spirit, has launched Yaaron Wali Baat 2.0, a campaign celebrating friendship through memorable first experiences. Titled “Karo Kuch Pehli Baar Jab Saath Hon Yaar”, the film features Kartik Aaryan encouraging friends to embrace new challenges, symbolising the courage friendship inspires. The campaign blends playful reimaginings of historic “firsts” with relatable moments, running across social media, OOH, and shopper platforms. Varun Koorichh, VP and Portfolio Head – Marketing, Diageo India, said it highlights experiences that shape young people, reinforcing the brand’s role in celebrating genuine friendship.

Watch the campaign films:

Star Plus fronts Kyunki’s Tulsi to promote shared parenting with #NotJustMoms

Star Plus unveiled a brand film at FICCI Frames 2025 under the theme #NotJustMoms, highlighting that parenting is a shared responsibility, not solely mothers’ duty. The film features Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, showing everyday scenarios where mothers face disproportionate parenting expectations, concluding with the message that fathers, families, and society must participate equally. A Star Plus spokesperson said the campaign aims to challenge stereotypes, spark dialogue, and encourage families across India to embrace shared parenting. The film debuted ahead of a fireside chat with Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani.

Watch the campaign films:

Siddharth Mahadevan revives Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ for Tirupati Edible Oils

VML India has launched a festive campaign for Tirupati Edible Oils, featuring a new rendition of Shankar Mahadevan’s iconic Breathless sung by his son Siddharth Mahadevan. The fast-paced track underscores guilt-free indulgence, taking audiences on a nonstop gourmet trail of festive snacks, meals, and desserts. The campaign highlights Tirupati’s fortified oils that make treats lighter and healthier, blending celebration with wellbeing. Shaileen Patel of NK Proteins said the campaign balances festive joy with health, while Babita Baruah of VML India added it connects emotionally with families during the season.

Watch the campaign films:

Coca-Cola makes every meal an ‘Aaaah’ moment with Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra

Coca-Cola India has unveiled its new campaign, Har Meal Aaah, celebrating the joy of enjoying a chilled Coke with favourite meals. Conceptualised by Ogilvy and directed by Advait Chandan, the campaign uses the playful ‘aaaah’ sound as a suffix for popular foods, like “pizzaaaaaaah” and “bhaturaaaaah”, to highlight mealtime satisfaction. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra, the campaign blends humour and relatability to connect with audiences. Sukesh Nayak of Ogilvy India said the idea makes Coke inseparable from the joy of meals, while Karthik Subramanian of Coca-Cola emphasised celebrating India’s food culture.

Watch the campaign films:

Nothing flips festive norms with Samay Raina in Diwali campaign

Nothing has launched its Diwali campaign, Go Subtle or Go Nothing, offering a playful, irreverent take on traditional festive advertising. Narrated by comedian Samay Raina, the film mixes humour, meta-commentary, and quirky product uses, like using the Nothing Phone (3) as fairy lights or CMF Buds in rangoli, to reimagine Diwali rituals. Produced by Braindad and directed by Aneesh Malankar, the campaign is live across Nothing’s social and digital platforms.

Watch the campaign films: