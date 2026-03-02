Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 2, 2026

- Mar 02, 2026 14:51 IST
Karan Aujla introduces Zyro India with ‘Nothing Unnecessary’ digital campaign
The digital film introduces Zyro as a zero sugar, zero calorie beverage, using personal storytelling by Karan Aujla to reflect the brand’s “Nothing Unnecessary” positioning. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 14:47 IST
Game Developer Association of India appoints Shruti Verma as CEO
Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Chief Executive of Krafton India, joins the board while former MIB Secretary Apurva Chandra is named advisor to the board. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 13:27 IST
Nester appoints Kunwarjeet Grover as Co-founder and Chief Business Officer
Former Honasa online lead Grover joins the homeware brand’s leadership team to oversee business strategy, revenue growth, go-to-market and marketing functions. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 13:25 IST
MY FM goes live in seven Phase III auction markets, including Daman, Bhuj and Ratlam
The new stations have secured DAVP rate approval for government advertising, while the remaining seven Phase III launches are slated for Q1 FY 2026-27, by end-June 2026. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 12:01 IST
Motorola India appoints Ipshita Chowdhury Marketing Head; elevates Gagandeep Bedi to APAC Marketing Strategy Lead
Chowdhury will oversee Motorola India’s marketing strategy and integrated initiatives, while Bedi moves to a regional APAC role reporting to Shivam Ranjan. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 11:58 IST
Dainik Bhaskar Group receives Golden Peacock Award for CSR
The award was presented at Taj Lands End during a ceremony attended by industry representatives and guests from across the country. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 11:34 IST
“Not an agency, but an operating system”: Jon Cook on how WPP Creative will work
WPP says WPP Creative will unite Ogilvy, VML, AKQA, Burson and others under one operating model, without merging or sunsetting agency brands, as part of CEO Cindy Rose’s simplification-led turnaround. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 11:24 IST
SPNI follows JioStar footsteps, prices six of its HD channels at Rs 30
The six channels are - Sony Entertainment Television HD, Sony SAB HD, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi HD, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 11:20 IST
SPNI lines up southern expansion; to launch Sony Vizha, Sony Telugu
This expansion is significant as Sony’s core entertainment strength has traditionally been in Hindi, while its regional presence has been narrower and more selective. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 11:11 IST
How IDFC First Bank can teach Galgotias a timeless lesson
Contrasting responses by Galgotias University and IDFC First Bank highlight how institutions address crises, accountability and reputational damage in today’s corporate landscape. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 10:53 IST
CCPA imposes Rs 8 lakh penalty on Raising Superstars over misleading child development claims
Authority finds milestone claims such as “crawling at 3 months” and “walking at 8 months” lacked scientific evidence and relied largely on parental testimonials. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 10:41 IST
Vanita Keswani bids adieu to Madison after three decades
Keswani intends to pursue independent entrepreneurial work after leaving the agency. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 10:36 IST
Who fills IPL’s real-money gaming gap in 2026?
Agencies say the gap left by real-money gaming is being filled through diversified categories and rate resilience, with playoffs and CTV inventory clearing first. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 10:05 IST
Manyavar Mohey’s new ad shows Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clashing over wedding outfits
The campaign, conceptualised by Shreyansh Baid, founder of Shreyansh Solutions, presents Mandanna and Deverakonda in a musical-style film centred on playful wedding outfit banter. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 10:01 IST
Chinese Wok appoints Havas Creative India, Arena Media for creative, social, digital media
The brand is sharpening its youth-first positioning while scaling its cultural IPs, including Wok FM, Crush Hour, and a growing slate of content collaborations. Read more...
- Mar 02, 2026 09:46 IST
Shubhankar Mishra quits NDTV India after 7 months
Mishra had joined NDTV India’s prime-time lineup in July 2025. Before NDTV India, Mishra worked with multiple Hindi news networks, including Aaj Tak, TV9, Zee News and India News. Read more...
