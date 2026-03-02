SPNI lines up southern expansion; to launch Sony Vizha, Sony Telugu

New Delhi: Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India) has confirmed the launch of five new channels in its latest Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO), a move that opens the group’s next phase in southern language play.

The line-up includes a Kannada sports feed and two new general entertainment launches in Tamil and Telugu, with both markets among the most competitive and appointment-driven television ecosystems in India.

SONY Sports Ten 4 Kannada will be launched first from April 1, 2026.

The broadcaster has proposed Tamil entertainment channels – SONY Vizha and SONY Vizha HD – for launch on or after June 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Two Telugu GECs – Sony Telugu and Sony Telugu HD – are proposed for launch on or after August 1, 2026, again subject to approvals.

The broadcaster’s RIO clarifies that Sony Telugu and Sony Telugu HD are tentative names, while the language and genre will remain Telugu general entertainment.

Each of the five channels carries an a-la-carte MRP of Rs 19.