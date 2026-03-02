Chinese Wok appoints Havas Creative India, Arena Media for creative, social, digital media

New Delhi: Chinese Wok, the Chinese QSR brand from Lenexis Foodworks, has appointed Havas Creative India and Arena Media, part of Havas Media Network India, as its integrated creative, social, and digital media partner.

The brand is sharpening its youth-first positioning while scaling its cultural IPs, including Wok FM, Crush Hour, and a growing slate of content collaborations.

Moving beyond traditional campaign-led communication, this partnership signals Chinese Wok’s transition to platform-led, integrated brand building, designed to create consistency, cultural relevance, and long-term brand equity at scale.

Under the new mandate, Havas Creative India and Arena Media will jointly lead:

Social media strategy and content ecosystem development

Integrated campaign orchestration across ATL, digital, and in-store touchpoints

The focus will be on building a sharper, more cohesive brand narrative that resonates deeply with young consumers while delivering seamless offline-to-online brand experiences.

Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, Founder & Director, Lenexis Foodworks, said, “As Chinese Wok scales nationally, we are investing in integrated brand building that matches our growth ambition. Havas will partner with us in shaping the next chapter of our journey, where creativity, culture and commerce work seamlessly together.”

“Chinese Wok has always been a culture-first brand, and as we deepen our connection with Gen Z, integration becomes critical,” added Vikas Iyer, Marketing Head, Lenexis Foodworks. “With Havas, we aim to create sharper campaigns, stronger digital ecosystems, and measurable impact, ensuring the brand stays relevant, visible, and performance-driven at scale.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India said, “Chinese Wok is pure fire, fast, flavourful and completely plugged into pop culture. As the brand spreads its sizzle across the country, our role is to bottle that energy into a living brand platform that fuels everything, from big campaigns to cheeky social chatter to irresistible in-store experiences. For me, it’s not just about visibility; it’s about vibe. Building a creative system that travels across markets, stays culturally sharp and performs as hard as it entertains. The aim is simple—stronger brand love, deeper youth obsession, and work that doesn’t just look good but moves business. More heat. More heart. More hunger.”

Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India & Havas Play, said, “Chinese Wok is a brand that understands culture, speed, and the pulse of young India. As they enter their next phase of growth, integration becomes the real unlock. By bringing together creative, media, and performance under a cohesive vision, we aim to build a brand ecosystem that is culturally sharp, digitally agile, and scalable. This partnership is about shaping a consistent, future-ready narrative that grows with the ambition of the brand.”