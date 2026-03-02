New Delhi: Vanita Keswani, Chief Executive Officer of Madison Media Sigma, part of Madison World, has stepped down from her role after a career spanning more than three decades with the organisation.

In a note shared on LinkedIn, Keswani reflected on her long association with the agency and the experiences that shaped her professional journey. “They say time flies, but looking back at the last three decades, it feels more like, time has built so much!” she wrote.

Keswani said that as she leaves Madison, she carries with her memories and relationships formed over the years. “As I step out of the doors of Madison as an employee, I leave with a trove of cherished memories and relationships,” she wrote.

She thanked the organisation’s leadership and mentors for supporting her growth, noting that the company’s culture of transparency played an important role in her development. “I am so thankful for a culture of transparency and an environment that allowed me to grow not just as a professional, but as a person,” she said, adding that mentors offered both encouragement and honest feedback throughout her career.

She added that she intends to pursue independent entrepreneurial work after leaving the agency. “I am leaving a piece of my heart here, as I take with me the lessons of a lifetime,” she wrote.

Keswani led Madison Media Sigma as CEO, overseeing media planning and buying operations while managing key client relationships across sectors. During her tenure at Madison, she held several leadership roles before being elevated to head the Sigma unit, where she supervised large account portfolios and agency teams.

She began her career with The Times Group, working in media and marketing functions before moving into the agency ecosystem.