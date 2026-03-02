New Delhi: Manyavar and Mohey have appointed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors for a new campaign titled ‘Made for Each Other.' The campaign is presented through a musical-style film built around the duo’s playful on-screen dynamic.

The film opens with a light-hearted exchange between the two characters as they debate their wedding outfits. Rashmika’s line, “Twinning ka plan tha, yeh kya hai pehna,” is met with Vijay’s response, “Rizz kar raha hai tera hero, hai na?” The banter escalates into a mock disagreement, culminating in the declaration, “Let’s Cancel! Hum hain NOT Made for Each Other”.

The narrative then shifts tone, moving from humour to a more reflective moment where the characters acknowledge their differences and the role these play in shaping their relationship. The film concludes with the pair appearing in coordinated wedding attire, Vijay in an Indo-western ensemble and Rashmika in a lehenga from the brand’s Mohey line.

Commenting on the campaign, Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer at Vedant Fashions Limited, said, “At Manyavar Mohey, we don’t just dress weddings, we become a part of the memories that define them. Our essence lies in being an indispensable part of those significant life milestones, crafting memories as enduring as our meticulous craftsmanship. Every piece we create is designed to celebrate the beauty of two unique personalities coming together.

This campaign reflects that spirit. Rashmika and Vijay, with their effortless charm and relatability, were the perfect choice to bring this musical story to life. Through the campaign, we present wedding wear in a way that feels modern, expressive and deeply rooted in India’s celebratory culture, reaffirming our belief that with Manyavar Mohey, every couple truly is Made for Each Other.”

Sharing his thoughts, Vijay Deverakonda added, “Manyavar Mohey has always been about celebrating bonds that grow stronger through everyday moments, and that’s exactly what this campaign represents. ‘Made for Each Other’ uses music to express every relationship, the fun disagreements, the unspoken connection and the comfort of togetherness. What I personally love is how modern, comfortable and effortless the outfits are while still being rooted in tradition.”

Mandanna said, “Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Shreyansh Baid, founder of Shreyansh Innovations. Speaking about the project, Baid said, “It was a thrilling opportunity for us as an agency, given the scale and excitement around the Rashmika–Vijay wedding. We approached it as a celebratory, high-energy music video with a catchy track that instantly draws you in. At its core is their effortless romance and playful nok-jhok, that's relatable to any young couple. Charting a journey from ‘Not Made for Each Other’ to ‘Made for Each Other’ - a moment fans have long awaited. For the brand, it’s a confident declaration that when two people truly belong together, the occasion deserves a brand that truly matches their celebration”.

The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi. The campaign will run across television, digital platforms, print, cinema, outdoor media and social channels.

Watch the campaign film: