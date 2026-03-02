Advertisment

Shubhankar Mishra quits NDTV India after 7 months

Mishra had joined NDTV India’s prime-time lineup in July 2025. Before NDTV India, Mishra worked with multiple Hindi news networks, including Aaj Tak, TV9, Zee News and India News

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Journalist and anchor Shubhankar Mishra has moved on from NDTV India.

Mishra had joined NDTV India’s prime-time lineup in July 2025. 

Before NDTV India, Mishra worked with multiple Hindi news networks, including Aaj Tak, TV9, Zee News and India News.

Mishra has over 30 million followers across social media. 

A former engineering aspirant, he found his calling in news after a moment of introspection sparked by the cult classic film 3 Idiots.

For now, Mishra’s next move has not been disclosed publicly. 

