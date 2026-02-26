Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 26, 2026

- Feb 26, 2026 13:45 IST
India only gainer among WPP’s top markets in 2025; Q4 jumps 8.6%
For full-year 2025, the USA declined 4.2%, the UK fell 7.6%, Germany slipped 5.8%, and China dropped 14.3%, while India delivered growth of 3.8%. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 13:41 IST
WPP forms four core units; targets £500m annual cost savings by 2028
With this reorganisation, the ad network aims to stabilise the business in 2026, return to organic growth in 2027 and accelerate from 2028. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 13:17 IST
EFGH Brand Innovations appoints Tanvi Sanghi as Executive Creative Director
Former Ogilvy creative and NID alumna reunites with founder Emmanuel Upputuru as agency signals strategic shift and renewed focus on craft and leadership. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 12:21 IST
Kantar Media rebrands as Fifty5Blue following separation and H.I.G. Capital acquisition
Audience measurement company unveils new identity after 2025 ownership change, outlines focus on hybrid data, AI and independent measurement standards. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 12:16 IST
Vaishnaw hints at legal action if digital platforms don’t rethink payouts to news publishers
At the DNPA conclave 2026, the Union minister asked digital platforms to voluntarily rethink revenue-sharing policies for news publishers, creators and researchers, saying other countries have shown the issue can be addressed through law if needed. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 12:11 IST
DNPA chair lays out publisher priorities for AI transition at DNPA conclave 2026
Mariam Mammen Mathew called for responsible AI deployment, structured access to quality content, and licensing and revenue-sharing frameworks, while stressing that AI systems must reflect India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 11:17 IST
PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader
US President Donald Trump ranks second globally with 43.2 million followers, while Yogi Adityanath is second in India with 16.1 million, followed by Rahul Gandhi with 12.6 million. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 11:12 IST
UK to bring major streaming platforms under Ofcom broadcasting rules
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ among services that will be required to follow content and accessibility standards applied to traditional broadcasters. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 11:01 IST
Raymond’s latest campaign focuses on balance, empathy and modern fatherhood
Ad film ‘Homecoming’, conceptualised by Omnicom, portrays shifting ideas of masculinity and the role of fathers; campaign to roll out across OTT, cinemas and outdoor. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 10:57 IST
Bombay High Court quashes GST notices against Shemaroo JMD, CEO and CFO
The company said the court held that proceedings against its JMD, CEO and CFO, as employees, were “without jurisdiction and unsustainable in law”. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 10:53 IST
Greenlam rides Make in India momentum; 40 percent revenue now comes from 120 global markets
Europe remains the largest international market, with the United Kingdom emerging as a stronghold within the region, Vice president of Greenlam revealed. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 10:47 IST
Can raps and reels save face for Galgotias University?
After the AI impact summit row, the university has launched a digital counteroffensive, releasing rap videos, Instagram reels, campus testimonials and influencer endorsements to challenge media narratives and reinforce its brand image. Read more...
- Feb 26, 2026 10:33 IST
“Impact, not frequency” drives our media spends: Asian Paints CEO Amit Syngle
On the sidelines of India Design ID, CEO Amit Syngle said the brand prefers fewer, bigger bets over scattered buys, with cricket at the centre of its high-reach strategy. Read nore...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 26, 2026
