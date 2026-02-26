New Delhi: Raymond Lifestyle Ltd has launched the latest instalment of its long-running “The Complete Man” campaign, continuing its emotion-led storytelling around changing definitions of masculinity.

The new film, titled ‘Homecoming’, presents a father returning home after a demanding day at work and choosing to disengage from professional commitments to spend time with his family.

The narrative focuses on themes of empathy, balance and emotional presence, reflecting a broader cultural shift in how fatherhood and male identity are portrayed in advertising.

According to the company, the campaign moves away from the archetype of the perpetually busy provider and instead depicts a more involved and nurturing father figure.

The storyline centres on a seemingly small but decisive moment in which the protagonist disconnects from his phone and joins his children in play, underscoring the idea that fulfilment lies in prioritising family time.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Omnicom and is set to debut during the final 10 matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on JioHotstar. It will subsequently be screened across more than 1,300 cinema halls nationwide, alongside theatrical releases including Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 in March.

The media rollout also includes digital connected TV placements and outdoor advertising across close to 100 locations in India.

Commenting on the latest ad film, Satyaki Ghosh, CEO Raymond Lifestyle said; “In India, the notion of being a man is undergoing a profound shift and ‘The Complete Man’ campaigns have always held a mirror to the changing norms within the society. Having exemplified elegance, now also measured by emotional intelligence, our latest ad film is an ode to simple gestures that showcase the affectionate dimension of his personality. It is a melange of the core values of the Raymond brand and our impeccably crafted offerings that resonate with millions of Indians.”

Saad Khan, President & Managing Partner - Growth & Strategy, Omnicom, also commenting on the creative concept, said; “The Complete Man has always evolved with the world, yet, at the core, he has held and lived by the same fundamental principle that success is built on a bed of empathy, compassion and taking care of family. This campaign is the next step in the journey of this iconic brand to redefine what it means to be a complete man in today’s time.”

Watch the campaign film: