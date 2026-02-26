Greenlam rides Make in India momentum; 40 percent revenue now comes from 120 global markets

New Delhi: As India strengthens its manufacturing ambition under the larger Make in India movement, Greenlam Industries is scaling a global business built entirely out of India. All six of its manufacturing facilities are located in the country, yet its products travel across continents.

Speaking exclusively to Bestmediainfo, Manish Kakkar, Vice President Marketing, Greenlam Industries Ltd, said global markets are no longer an extension of the business. They are central to its growth strategy.

The company sells in 120 countries, with overseas markets contributing close to 40 percent of total revenue. Europe remains the largest international market, with the United Kingdom emerging as a stronghold within the region.

Kakkar noted that Greenlam has remained India’s largest exporter of laminates for 16 straight years. Even as the company expands into adjacent categories, laminates continue to anchor the portfolio.

Wooden flooring was one of its earliest diversification bets. “For wooden flooring, we were the first and we still are the first and only manufacturer in the country,” Kakkar said.

Consolidation of Mikasa

Over time, Mikasa evolved beyond its original category. “Mikasa started with a single product category called wooden flooring. Over time veneer came in, doors came in, plywood came in and now laminates,” Kakkar said.



As the portfolio expanded across categories and markets, the brand structure began to feel crowded. Multiple sub brands made it harder to build unified recall and maximise marketing investments. Kakkar acknowledged that running too many parallel identities was diluting brand memory. This year, the company streamlined its architecture under two core names, Greenlam and Mikasa.

“We had a lot of brands in the associated space and it was getting difficult to leverage one single brand. That is how we consolidated them under Mikasa. Today Mikasa has become a complete solution for architects and designers,” he said.

Today, Mikasa is positioned as an integrated interior solutions platform, while Greenlam retains its distinct identity.

The effort now is to tell one clear Mikasa story across every touchpoint, even as both brands are marketed separately with defined positioning.

Marketing Mix

“For some of our brands like Greenlam Laminates, which is a mass product, we explore channels like TV. But for Mikasa, primarily we want to focus on narrow targeting. So, we explore platforms like digital, which help us go very, very narrow and reach the right customer at the right time on the right platform. For Mikasa, we are primarily focusing on performance, not traditional. For Greenlam Laminates, we focus on both,” Kakkar said.

He does not see digital and traditional as competing forces. For him, they work together to shape the larger narrative. “Traditional mediums are still a very important part of our overall brand narrative. Digital is also a very important part. One cannot replace another. They complement each other well,” Kakkar said.

As part of its upcoming brand push, the company is set to roll out a new campaign next month, the Vice President confirmed.

Influencer Approach

Unlike consumer brands that chase social media trends, Greenlam’s influence lies closer to the ground. Its strongest brand advocates are within the design and construction ecosystem. Influencer collaborations and partnerships with architects and designers have become more prominent, especially for premium categories. “Eventually people have to know your brand to even talk about it or demand it,” Kakkar said.

Sales teams work directly with contractors and carpenters to build long term relationships and familiarity. “Architects, designers, contractors and carpenters play a very large role in influencing the overall design thought process. They are an integral part of our marketing strategy. Carpenters, interior designers and architects are our real influencers. Anybody who can talk about our brands is good for us,” Kakkar added.



When it comes to premiumisation, Kakkar’s view is grounded in market realities. Premium, he believes, is relative. Regional preferences shape positioning, even if the core offering remains consistent. He pointed out stronger acceptance for quality led propositions in South India, where price sensitivity tends to be lower.