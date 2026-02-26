New Delhi: As India’s digital news ecosystem grapples with the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence, Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online and Chairperson of Digital News Publishers Association, struck a note of urgency and optimism at the Digital News Publishers Association conclave 2026. She framed the moment not as a crisis, but as a collective turning point.

Referring to the recent AI Summit, she reminded the audience that the industry’s response has gone beyond alarm. “DNPA leaders spoke not only about concerns but also about solutions, structured access to quality content, responsible AI deployment, licensing frameworks, revenue-sharing conversations, and the importance of reflecting India's linguistic and cultural diversity in AI systems. Our message stood out clearly. Strong AI requires strong, credible journalism.”

Her emphasis was clear. In an era where AI models are trained on vast pools of information, credible journalism is not optional. It is foundational. “Because amid all this disruption, one principle remains constant: trust. When AI systems train on vast data sets, licensed and credible content becomes the foundation. When digital markets concentrate far, collective representation becomes essential.”

Mathew highlighted how DNPA has been working internally to strengthen collaboration among publishers. She spoke of efforts focused on traffic growth, monetisation pathways, AI adoption in newsrooms, and collective revenue opportunities.

“Through dialogues, working groups, and knowledge exchanges, our goal has been simple: that no publisher navigates this transformation alone,” she said, underlining the need for solidarity in a market increasingly shaped by powerful platforms and emerging technologies.

The conclave itself, she noted, is designed as a space for co-creation rather than complaint. “We have brought together policymakers, technology leaders, industry partners, and publishers, not just to discuss challenges, but to co-create solutions.”

She posed a series of questions that reflect the industry’s immediate anxieties. “How do we ensure sustainable monetisation in an AI-mediated news system? How do we protect intellectual property while enabling innovation? How do we reduce platform dependency and build traffic resilience? How do we equip newsrooms to deploy AI responsibly? How do we ensure India's regional voices are represented in the digital future?”

Her address also acknowledged the government’s role in shaping India’s AI trajectory.

She welcomed the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, noting that his leadership across railways, information and broadcasting, and electronics and IT places him at the centre of India’s digital transformation. Referring to his articulation of India’s AI roadmap, she said it was “one rooted in human values, inclusion, and equitable access.

Emphasising the AI future of the humans, by the humans, and for the humans.”

She stated that the minister “applied a comprehensive strategy spanning the full AI stack, from compute infrastructure to models, applications, data, and analytics, with a clear purpose. Ensuring that AI benefits reach every citizen across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and public services.”

Multilingual access, she stressed, must remain central to this vision.

Closing her welcome, Mathew expressed gratitude to the organising team and reiterated the responsibility that comes with innovation. In a year when AI dominates headlines and boardroom agendas alike, her message was simple yet firm. Technology and responsibility must advance together, and the future of AI in India must be built on the strength of trusted journalism.