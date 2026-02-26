New Delhi: Britain said on Tuesday that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other streaming platforms will be required to follow the same rules on content and accessibility as traditional broadcasters such as the BBC, according to Reuters.

The government said two-thirds of households subscribe to at least one major streaming service, with 85% of people using an on-demand platform each month, compared to 67% who watch live television.

It added that bringing these services within the scope of regulator Ofcom’s broadcasting code would protect audiences from harmful content and ensure the provision of accessibility services, including subtitles.

Streaming services with more than 500,000 users in the UK will be required to comply with the new standards. These include obligations to ensure news is reported accurately and impartially and that audiences are safeguarded against harmful or offensive material.

Ofcom will have the authority to investigate and take action in cases where it determines there has been a breach of the code, according to the government.