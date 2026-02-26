New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the platform, officials said on Thursday.

Modi joined Instagram in 2014. Over the past decade, his account has grown to become one of the most followed among global leaders, officials said.

Among major world leaders, Modi currently has the highest number of followers on the platform, with more than twice the following of US President Donald Trump. Officials added that the combined follower count of the next five major world leaders remains lower than Modi’s individual total.

Trump holds the second position with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

“This underlines Prime Minister Modi's unmatched global outreach and popularity among the youth across the world,” officials noted.

Within India, the gap between Modi and other political leaders on Instagram is also substantial. The second position is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with approximately 16.1 million followers, followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with around 12.6 million followers.