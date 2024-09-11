PKL's scale rivals T20 World Cup, offering unmatched reach this festive season: Kingshuk Mitra

New Delhi: Positioning Pro Kabaddi League as a close contender to cricket in terms of scale and audience reach, Kingshuk Mitra, Head – Ad Sales, Star Sports, said, "If there is any other sport that is almost similar to the size and scale of cricket, it's PKL. There is no other property in India that comes close to cricket."

Although Mitra did not disclose the expected reach for this season of PKL, sources close to the development informed BestMediaInfo.com that Star Sports is anticipating a reach of 400 million, matching the viewership of the last T20 Men's World Cup.

According to the data shared by Star Sports, season 10 of the property fetched the highest viewership in four years with 351 million viewers, marking a 20% growth over the previous season and it outperformed top reality shows in key markets, reaching 195 million viewers in HSM and 155 million in South markets.

"You can understand the scale of PKL versus the stature of a T20 World Cup, where India came out as a champion. It's in a similar size and scale to cricket," he added.

According to a media agency leader, Star Sports has not increased ad rates for PKL this year. This means PKL is providing expanded reach at last year’s rates. Additionally, Star Sports is offering combined digital and TV sponsorships.

56% of PKL’s reach comes from Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) and 44% from the South. Whether in metros, non-metros, or rural areas, the league has shown strong reach across India, said Mitra.

Mitra dispelled the notion that PKL is only for the masses, highlighting its strong appeal among affluent audiences in India's megacities. "Over 57-58% of PKL's growth comes from megacities, and 65% of affluent NCCS AB households tune in to watch the league. Premium audiences also watch PKL," he said. Additionally, 70% of PKL’s viewers are under 40, attracting a younger demographic.

When asked about brands shifting ad spends from HD TV to CTV to target premium audiences, and how this trend affects selling HD, Mitra explained, “From a CPM perspective, TV has historically been the most cost-efficient platform in India due to its massive reach and scale. When you calculate cost per thousand impressions, TV remains the most efficient medium in the country."

This year, PKL kicks off on October 18, right amid the festive season. With television crowded by multiple high-profile programs, marketers are increasingly asking how PKL can help them stand out. Mitra emphasised that PKL offers quick reach due to its massive scale, outperforming popular properties during the October-December period. "PKL’s reach build-up will be almost 2x, 3x, or even 4x compared to other high-impact properties during the peak festive period," he said.

One of the key advantages PKL has over cricket is its flexibility in delivering 360-degree brand solutions. Managed by Mashal Sports and Disney Star, the league gives Disney Star access to players and greater freedom in executing on-air and on-ground promotions. "Unlike in cricket, where there are restrictions, we can offer brands much more flexibility with PKL," Mitra explained.

Mitra also highlighted that brands advertising on PKL have seen significant improvements in brand health and sales performance.

Some of the major brand solutions offered by Star Sports for PKL included ad formats like Picture-In-Picture Ads and augmented reality graphics, as well as ownership of high-impact moments, in-stadia fan engagement, and contextual advertising.

Star Sports shared that brands associated with PKL have seen impressive returns, with some experiencing up to 14X ROI. For example, Patanjali reported a 43% increase in sales and a 149% rise in e-commerce inquiries, while ROFF (Pidilite) achieved a 14X ROI with notable growth in search queries (36%) and website traffic (56%).

Commenting on business impact, Mitra pointed out that PKL delivers greater impact across the brand funnel, particularly by reaching new audiences that cricket often misses. "What we’ve seen is that PKL brings in a net new audience, sometimes as high as 30–35%, for brands that have already advertised in the IPL. That’s the strength of PKL," he said.

Without sharing the names of the sponsors, Mitra said that gaming, Infra, auto, BFSI and FMCG are taking the lead in terms of advertising on PKL.

Star Sports has lined up a major advertising push for PKL, featuring everything from celebrity endorsements to school activations like the KBD Juniors.

This festive season, Star Sports offers a range of events for brands to advertise, including PKL, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and the Premier League. Mitra told BestMediaInfo.com that brands are choosing to either bundle these events or select individual ones based on their marketing needs.

Star Sports also provides targeted advertising on linear TV through its partnership with Tata Play, but this targeting is currently limited to cricket.

According to reports, Disney Star raked in Rs 2,500 crore from festive ad spends last year, largely due to the Men's ODI World Cup. Mitra pointed out that selling PKL was challenging during that period because of the massive spending on the World Cup. However, this year, Disney Star’s sales team has had more time to promote PKL, leading Mitra to anticipate a much greater impact in terms of revenue and market interest.

With the Men's World Cup not on the calendar this year, advertisers are now exploring high-impact properties beyond sports on general entertainment channels (GECs). Mitra countered this by emphasising PKL’s dominance. “Any property currently being considered, PKL would be at the top of the pyramid in terms of size and scale,” he said.

He compared PKL’s reach to other major properties, noting, “Most impact properties draw around 100 million viewers, with major bilateral cricket matches peaking at 200 million. PKL, however, is expected to be 2x, 3x, or even 4x larger this quarter, surpassing other tentpole properties.”

But would PKL and T20 Women’s World Cup together be able to reach last year’s revenue numbers? Mitra answered, “For the peak season from now until December, all of Disney Star’s sports assets are well-defined in terms of their unique value. “Right now, we are in India’s peak season with the most money in the market. PKL, with its scale and size comparable to cricket, is unmatched for clients seeking that level of reach during October and December,” he said.

He further highlighted the T20 Women’s World Cup's strategic timing, noting that it falls just before the Diwali season. “The World Cup is a strong proposition for us, with the final scheduled for October 20, right before Diwali on October 29. This timing allows clients to capitalise on the festive shopping surge, making it a prime opportunity for impactful pre-planning and exposure,” Mitra added.

Mitra stressed that these three pillars—nationalism, pre-Diwali timing, and the focus on diversity—make the T20 Women’s World Cup a standout proposition for advertisers.

He said that the Women's World Cup offers a compelling combination of three key elements. “First, nationalism plays a significant role, echoing the patriotic fervour seen during events like the Olympics,” he explained. “Second, the World Cup's timing just before Diwali makes it an ideal opportunity for brands to capitalise on the festive shopping surge. Lastly, the event’s emphasis on diversity and inclusion, especially with the success of women’s cricket, adds another layer of appeal.”

Viewership for the Women’s T20 World Cup has surged, with reach increasing from 92 million in 2018 to 107 million in 2023. Similarly, viewing minutes have skyrocketed from 4.9 billion in 2018 to 31.4 billion in 2023, as per the data shared by Star Sports.

This year, the Women's T20 World Cup is expected to reach 125 million viewers.

Key matches, including India vs Pakistan, clash on October 6, India vs Australia on October 13, and the final on October 20, will be broadcast during prime time (7:30 PM onwards), allowing brands to maximise reach and engagement, particularly among premium NCCS A viewers in megacities, added Mitra.

The Women's T20 World Cup audience consists of 55% males and 45% females, with premium reach skewed 1.5X higher in NCCS A megacities compared to other segments, and 40% of the reach coming from young viewers aged 15-30.