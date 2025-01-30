JioStar unveils ‘Premium Video’ advertising for IPL on iOS, high-end devices

New Delhi: For the upcoming IPL season, JioStar has introduced "Premium Video" advertising, enabling advertisers to target iOS and other devices priced above Rs 50,000.

"Premium Video" advertising is priced at Rs 480 per CPM, comparable to CTV ad rates, as reported by BestMediaInfo.com on Wednesday.

JioStar will exclusively livestream IPL 2025 on Hotstar. JioCinema and Hotstar will likely integrate into a single streaming app before the IPL, combining the audience bases of both platforms.

According to a rate card accessed from multiple advertisers, the media rights holder is seeking Rs 480 per CPM for targeting iOS and other devices costing above Rs 50,000.

For advertisers purchasing "Premium Video" inventories on an FCT basis, a 10-second slot during live matches will cost Rs 3.5 lakh.

The broadcaster is offering "Premium Video" inventories bundled with CTV for Rs 12 lakh per 10-second slot. The standalone CTV advertising rate floated by JioStar is Rs 8.5 lakh per 10-second slot.

JioStar is offering additional options for advertisers with budgets exceeding Rs 2 crore, such as Masthead advertising on iOS and other devices priced above Rs 50,000.

For an iOS-only masthead, JioStar has set a rate of Rs 250 per CPM. In comparison, the CPM rate on a ROS (run-of-site, all devices) basis is Rs 75.

On a per-day basis, an advertiser will pay Rs 45 lakh for a masthead across iOS devices.

Other display advertising options, such as Fence, Social Banner, and Scorecard Banner across iOS and other devices costing above Rs 50,000, are available at Rs 150 per CPM.

For the IPL final, JioStar is offering a 10-second slot for Rs 20,80,000 on a standalone basis. Advertisers who have purchased inventories for a minimum of 22 matches can add the final match for Rs 10,40,000 per 10-second slot on iOS devices.