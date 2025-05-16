IPL’s return ignites 10–20% ad rate surge ahead of playoffs

New Delhi: The unfortunate escalations of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan led to an unprecedented pause in the high-octane Indian Premier League this season. The tournament's temporary suspension led to the momentum getting disrupted and the advertising calculus getting thrown into disarray.

Starting May 17, the tournament is back on track, with the final slated for June 3, as per BCCI.

As the league barrels towards its semi-finals and finals, including a couple of marquee matches, advertisers are now scrambling to re-enter the fray.

Traditionally, these knockout matches command premium rates, with brands eager to capitalise on peak viewership and fan engagement. But the mid-season disruption has prompted advertisers and broadcasters to reassess pricing strategies, inventory demand, and campaign effectiveness.

Painting a picture of the scenario post-pause, a JioStar spokesperson said, “The resumption of the IPL after a break has heightened fan anticipation, potentially boosting viewership. Demand for ad inventory is high, and there’s a clear sense of momentum, with brands continuing to lean into the reach and engagement our platforms consistently deliver.”

Paused, but primed for premium

Gopa Menon, Chief Growth Officer - APAC, Successive Digital, gauged a 15–20% premium on the semi-finals and final ad rates. While the revision of rates is normal during the last leg of the tournament, Menon believes that this time, the premium is driven by pent-up demand and the condensed schedule triggered by the pause.

He added, “The brief disruption should actually intensify viewer anticipation, which ideally should result in higher-than-expected audience numbers upon return.”

Chiming in, Lloyd Mathias, angel investor and business strategist, suggested an upward revision of 10–15% in the ad rates, “given the fact that many people had almost written off the possibility of the IPL continuing when the hostilities broke out last week.”

The sharpest increase in the ad rates for the IPL semi-finals and finals has been noticed in the Connected TV space. As shared by Robin Thomas, Lead - Strategic Partnerships & Growth, White Rivers Media, “Ad rates for the IPL semi-finals and finals are being recalibrated, with Connected TV seeing the sharpest increases.

This signals a clear recognition of premium value as the tournament enters its most-watched phase. TV spot pricing for these matches consistently outpaces league games, and the current environment is no exception.”

Brand loyalties unshaken

The industry expects the brand movement to be stable. According to Menon, those who have an already established association with IPL are certain to return and cash in on the business fueled by much-anticipated matches.

Commenting on the same, Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO, Frodoh, said, “Advertiser interest continues with brands maintaining existing commitments with no major category drop-offs or budget pullbacks. Key sectors like FMCG, auto, and e-commerce still remain active.”

Luminous Power Technologies, currently in partnership with Rajasthan Royals, is unaffected by the pause. Contributing her two cents, Neelima Burra, Chief Strategy Transformation and Marketing Officer, said, “Like many brands, we paused briefly considering the national situation. However, we remain committed to our IPL campaign.

We have honoured the deal, and we value our long-standing partnership with JioHotstar and Rajasthan Royals. We negotiated the deal based on value generation. We still see IPL continues to deliver our objectives and KPIs.”

Burra further shared that the brand’s media planning strategy and creative assets remain the same to “maintain the momentum.”

Parle Product’s Mayank Shah, too, stated that their strategies remain unchanged and the FMCG giant would be staying the course for their IPL association.

Thomas from White Rivers Media stated that the condensed schedule and focused viewer attention have prompted more brands to seek a spot during the semi-finals, finals, and the marquee matches post the temporary suspension.

“We’re seeing particular traction from performance-led advertisers who value short-term spikes and trackable results during this intense window. Many are prioritising integrated TV and digital packages that offer measurable outcomes and broad reach,” said Thomas.

Making sense of the scenario, Mathias explained that many tactical advertisers are likely to jump in, especially with only a handful of crucial matches remaining. This final stretch is expected to be a major draw, potentially driving up ad rates and attracting new brands eager to capitalise on the heightened viewership.

Inventory jitters



While brand movements may be predictable, inventory concerns are very real. Given the sudden schedule changes, managing inventory has become a priority. According to Menon, priority will be given to season-long sponsors, rather than brands hopping on the bandwagon during the last mile.

Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and Global CEO, Grapes, believes that the open-auction inventory might witness a tussle, while the season-long inventories are unlikely to witness commotion.

Chiming in, Thomas from White Rivers Media said, “The compressed schedule has put pressure on available ad slots, but broadcasters are using advanced targeting and measurement tools to optimise what remains. This approach helps maximise yield and ensures that high-demand matches are fully monetised.”

Stay real, stay relevant

All in all, IPL semi-finals and finals, along with the marquee matches, are a tactical opportunity for brands, especially after the unprecedented halt. Mathias believes that it is crucial for brands to leverage this in an equally tactful manner.

“I believe that for brands, whether they’re leveraging a tactical opportunity like the latter phase of the IPL or not, it’s essential to remain consistent with their core values. If a brand stands for something specific or has a clear message to convey, it shouldn’t compromise that for the sake of short-term relevance,” he said.

Mathias added, “Authenticity is key. There’s little value in jumping on a topical moment just to create something reactive—it’s far more effective to stay true to the brand’s identity and long-term positioning.”

Speaking on the subject matter, Darshit Mankar, Sr. Media Executive, BCWebWise, said, “When the IPL paused, some brands hit pause too, unsure about what would happen next. Now that the games are back, some brands are reviewing their plans.

A few might hold off on spending more, while others may focus on making their ads more effective. During the break, news platforms saw more viewers, and some ad budgets may have shifted there. Now, brands are thinking carefully about where to invest for the best results.”